Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton’s manager Marc Hynes in line for a new role with Cadillac for the F1 2026 season.

With Williams going to extreme lengths to hide the FW48 suspension design, and Adrian Newey and Aston Martin facing a nervous wait over the F1 2026 Honda engine, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton splits with Cadillac-bound manager for F1 2026

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has split with manager Marc Hynes ahead of the F1 2026 season.

It comes after it emerged that Hynes is set to take a new role with the Cadillac F1 team.

Hynes, who also manages Cadillac reserve Zhou Guanyu, rejoined Hamilton’s inner circle ahead of the 2025 season.

Williams keeping secrets with FW48 suspension design

Williams has opted for an unique split between pushrod and pullrod suspension with its new car for the F1 2026 season, it has been confirmed.

It comes after the team hid some of its suspension arms in the launch of the new FW48 on Tuesday.

Williams presented the FW48 with some of its suspension arms missing in a bid to maintain secrecy ahead of the new season.

Max Verstappen the inspiration for Lando Norris in F1 2026

Lando Norris says there are still areas he wants to improve – particularly traits he admires in Max Verstappen – as he heads into F1 2026.

Norris secured a maiden world championship last season, pipping Verstappen by just two points at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The world champion spoke to PlanetF1.com and other select media ahead of the official launch of the new MCL40 next week.

Honda PU the great unanswered question for Adrian Newey and Aston Martin

The Aston Martin AMR26, designed by Adrian Newey, raised eyebrows when it broke cover at last week’s F1 2026 shakedown in Barcelona.

But the Honda power unit become a barrier of success for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll this season.

Concerns have mounted after Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, admitted last month that “not everything is going well” with the development of the new engine for 2026.

Adrian Newey: Aston Martin ‘started from behind’ with AMR26

Adrian Newey has revealed that Aston Martin was four months behind its competitors with the development of the AMR26 car for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after the team was late to the first pre-season test of the season in Barcelona last week.

The AMR26 only took to the track for two of its permitted three days of running in Spain.

