Lando Norris inspires students with visit to former primary school after F1 title win

World Champion, Lando Norris, took time away from pre-season preparations to visit his old school.

Away from Formula 1 pre-season preparations, Lando Norris took time to pay a visit to his former primary school, spending time with the teachers and pupils. The reigning World Champion was greeted by the entire school waving chequered flags upon his arrival, with the McLaren driver having grown up near Bristol alongside his motorsport journey towards Formula 1. Lando Norris pays visit to former primary school Chew Stoke Church School had a heads-up that Norris might be able to take time to visit his old school, with the children having prepared a congratulatory board for his World Championship achievements, and Norris spent time talking to the current pupils in assembly about the importance of perseverance when it comes to reaching your goals. That can be characterised as a theme of Norris’ Formula 1 career so far, reaching his seventh season in the sport before taking a race victory and mounting a subsequent title challenge, before taking overall glory a year later. After being handed gifts by the school, including a school tea towel – Norris replied that he was “pretty sure” his mother, Cisca, still kept hold of one from his time there in the 2000s. Lando Norris paid a visit to his former primary school recently. [Photo: Chew Stoke Church School.] Lando Norris paid a visit to his former primary school recently. [Photo: Chew Stoke Church School.] Lando Norris paid a visit to his former primary school recently.

Away from assembly, Norris visited every classroom to take questions from every year group, and went from driver to race director as he waved the chequered flag for scooter races taking place.

Asked by a teacher if he remembers any of the school when being taken around, the McLaren driver replied: “I remember all of it”, with headteacher, Ben Hewett, commenting to BBC Bristol that he was “really gracious” with his time, signing as many items as possible, with the school adding that Norris had arranged a gift to be left for every pupil after his visit.

Teaching assistant, Sue Lewis, added to BBC Bristol that “he hasn’t changed. He’s still a lovely person, as he was then. All he’s done is grow taller!”

Norris began his karting career while still a primary school student, earning third place in the Super 1 National Championship in the Comer Cadet in what would have been his final year as a primary pupil before heading to secondary school.

For on-track matters, Norris has been busy preparing for the 2026 campaign in McLaren’s simulator, with the team set to unveil the MCL40 livery on 9 February, before the first official pre-season test begins in Bahrain two days later.

