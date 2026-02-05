Lewis Hamilton splits with manager ahead of F1 2026 season

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has split with manager Marc Hynes ahead of the F1 2026 season.

It comes after it emerged that Hynes is set to take a new role with the Cadillac F1 team.

Lewis Hamilton parts ways with Cadillac-bound manager Marc Hynes

Hynes, a former British F3 champion, acted as chief executive of Hamilton’s Project 44 management company between 2015 and 2021 before the pair parted ways.

Hamilton brought Hynes back to his inner circle after completing his move to Ferrari at the beginning of last year, with the seven-time world champion also rekindling his partnership with trainer Angela Cullen following their split in 2023.

Hamilton went on to endure the worst season of his career in 2025, failing to register a podium finish across a campaign for the first time since he arrived on the grid in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton preparing for second season with Ferrari in F1 2026

The veteran ended the season with four consecutive Q1 exits, becoming the first Ferrari driver since 2009 to qualify last on pure pace at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ahead of his second season with Ferrari in F1 2026, it has emerged that Hamilton has once again parted ways with Hynes, who is set to take a new role with the Cadillac F1 team.

Hynes has existing links to Cadillac via his relationship with Zhou Guanyu, who was signed by Cadillac as the team’s 2026 reserve driver last month.

Hynes is a member of Zhou’s management team along with Graeme Lowdon, the Cadillac F1 team principal.

Hamilton’s split with Hynes comes after Ferrari recently announced that the 41-year-old will work with a new race engineer for the F1 2026 season.

Hamilton’s 2025 race engineer, Riccardo Adami, has been moved to a new role within the organisation, working with Ferrari’s junior academy and its TPC [Testing of Previous Car] activities.

It is expected that former McLaren engineer Cedric Michel-Grosjean, who most recently served as Oscar Piastri’s lead trackside performance engineer in 2025, will become the new voice in Hamilton’s ear for 2026.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Michel-Grosjean is currently on a career break before taking his next role after leaving McLaren at the end of last year.

Hamilton, who is yet to publicly acknowledge his split from Adami, hinted at changes to his inner circle for 2026 at the final race of last season in Abu Dhabi.

Asked what he needed to happen over the winter break to enter the 2026 season with confidence, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think we just need to analyse where we’ve been, what’s been good, areas that we can improve on.

“I know where they all are. It’s sitting down with the team at the end of the year.

“I’ll look internally with my personal team away from the track and see what we can do make [things] more efficient with timing and travelling and all these different things and I’ll do the same with the team.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

