Why history is already stacked against Lando Norris’ 2026 title defence

After Lando Norris sealed his first World Drivers’ Championship in 2025, history shows no British driver has ever gone back-to-back immediately after their maiden success.

Lewis Hamilton won his first consecutive championships six years after his debut success. Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart, the only other British multiple world champions, both waited three seasons before securing a second title.

With new major regulation changes posing a threat to McLaren’s stability and Norris’ form, the current champion is up against it to reclaim the highest accolade.

The Lewis Hamilton 2009 warning

Hamilton’s debut championship in 2008 was followed by a difficult 2009 season.

McLaren struggled to adapt to sweeping regulation changes, leaving their chassis and Mercedes power unit lacking downforce, balance, and outright pace. Brawn GP capitalised, dominating the first half of the season and finishing ahead in the standings.

The parallels for Norris are clear. McLaren must translate championship momentum into a brand-new era, just as Hamilton’s team struggled to do 17 years ago.

Norris is also the first driver since Hamilton to win a title with the McLaren and Mercedes combination – a partnership that has previously shown how vulnerable even champions can be when the rulebook is rewritten.

So despite a successful season on track – with Oscar Piastri also impressing in third overall – regulation changes have the potential to stunt McLaren’s dominance, only a year after they blitzed the constructors’ championship by 364 points.

Jenson Button’s 2010 struggle

Button moved to McLaren in 2010 for his first title defence after Brawn GP was sold to Mercedes, but the same story panned out. It was another case of driving a much-changed car and inconsistent performances adding up.

The crossover to Bridgestone tyres and the change in aero package saw Button unable to match his previous season’s feat. And while there were plenty of podium finishes, there weren’t enough race wins, which Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were racking up instead.

McLaren has historically struggled to adapt to new regulations. Fixing internal and technical issues often gave rival teams an edge in the past.

You’d have to look as far back as 1998 and 1999 for the last time a debut winner at McLaren won the competition in consecutive years – Finnish driver Mika Häkkinen.

Norris lines up for McLaren under similar circumstances as Button, though he benefits by being a more established member of the team.

Red Bull’s instantaneous results

Unlike McLaren, Red Bull has repeatedly turned debut champions into repeat winners. Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 and Max Verstappen followed with four straight championships from 2021 to 2024.

A major aerodynamic overhaul in 2022 didn’t slow Red Bull. They designed their cars perfectly for the new regulations and tailored them to Verstappen’s style.

That combination of driver talent and team precision has been key to their success – something McLaren may struggle to replicate under their ‘Papaya Rules’, which aim to treat drivers equally (but may limit one driver dominating).

Britain or McLaren?

The evidence suggests Norris’ challenge is less about a ‘British curse’ and more about McLaren’s ability to adapt quickly under regulation changes.

Norris has advantages past McLaren champions didn’t. He’s established in the team, he has strong relationships with engineers and understands the car’s strengths.

But history, regulation resets, and team dynamics all mean that defending a maiden championship is rarely straightforward – even for a talent like Norris.

