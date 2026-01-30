F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 5 (Barcelona)

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown week, leaving it late to pop in an eye-catching lap of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ferrari claimed the overall spoils for the first test of the F1 2026 pre-season, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time of the five-day event.

Lewis Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari

With Mercedes heading home on Thursday night after claiming two consecutive 1-2 finishes on the timesheets on Wednesday and Thursday, their usual immediate rivals pounded around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday.

McLaren’s Lando Norris looked set to finish the day fastest with a 1:16.594 until Lewis Hamilton waited until the closing minutes of the session to pump in a 1:16.348, reportedly on the soft C5 compound.

Hamilton thus finished a quarter of a second clear of the reigning World Champion, with Charles Leclerc taking third after his morning appearance in the SF-26.

The two Ferrari drivers logged 140 laps between them, equivalent to just over two race distances, while McLaren managed 160 laps between Norris in the afternoon and Oscar Piastri in the morning.

After sitting out two days due to Isack Hadjar’s crash on Tuesday evening, Red Bull got the RB22 repaired and resumed the circuit with Max Verstappen, and the Dutch driver put in a diligent day behind the wheel to accumulate almost 120 laps of track time.

Pierre Gasly finished sixth in the Alpine, having done all of the Enstone-based team’s mileage on the final day. He put in the most laps of anyone, turning over 160 laps in total.

Haas also split its running between Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, and it was Ocon who finished fractionally faster as he put in a 1:18.393 during his 85 laps on track, with Bearman doing 106 laps en route to a 1:18.423.

It was a productive day for Audi after stoppages on its first two days, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto each completing a race distance – the German driver did 78 laps, and Bortoleto 66 laps, as they took ninth and 10th-fastest times.

Fernando Alonso made his first appearance of the pre-season after Lance Stroll’s initial sighter laps in the AMR26 on Thursday, with the Spaniard’s day starting with low-speed runs as the Silverstone-based squad continued working on fettling its new package.

Alonso did manage to up the pace as the day went on, logging a 1:20.795 and completing 49 laps.

The slowest time of the day was set by Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas, who did 54 laps during his time behind the wheel on Friday.

With no official live timing available to media and journalists, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources; however, these times are completely unofficial.

Testing results from Day 5 (Barcelona)

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.348 63 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.246 83 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.305 78 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.098 80 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.238 118 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.359 160 7 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.045 85 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.075 106 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +3.522 78 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +3.831 66 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +4.447 49 12 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.572 54

