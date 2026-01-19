Lando Norris believes drivers and teams will have to “throw most things out of the window” in a “fresh slate” of a season in F1 2026.

Norris will carry the number 1 on his car during the 2026 campaign, in what is a year of complete reset in Formula 1 – with all-new chassis and power units, and a new team on an expanded 22-car grid.

Lando Norris: ‘Have to forget most things’ in F1 2026 reset

Norris returned to the McLaren Technology Centre last week for the first time in 2026, taking in two days of simulator running as he gets to grips with the car with which he will defend his title.

The introduction of greater electrical power and battery deployment around a lap, along with narrower tyres, shorter, slimmer and lighter cars, have all combined to create what is set to be a completely different driving experience in 2026.

Such are the differences he has noticed in his simulator that Norris suggested drivers have to almost “forget everything” in what they utilised before, to take on an altogether different approach for F1 2026.

Speaking in a video posted to McLaren’s social media channels, Norris said: “I’m back.

“It’s my second day already, not my first, but it starts all over again, yesterday, which doesn’t feel like that long ago I was speaking to you guys back in Abu Dhabi.

“But, [I’m] excited. It’s a completely new season. You kind of have to forget everything – not some things – but most things, you’ve got to kind of throw out the window because it’s a fresh slate, [a] clean piece of paper for everyone.

“So, excited, many more challenges, but excited for all of it.

“Been on the sim today, been on the sim yesterday, plenty of new things, new questions, new challenges, new bits and bobs and things I’ve got to remember.

“We’re doing our best to make sure we’re as prepared as we can. We’ve got testing at the end of the month already, so it’s coming along quickly. But yeah, I’m excited.”

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri will be getting their first taste of the new McLaren in behind-closed-doors testing in Barcelona from 26-30 January, with the team launching its new challenger on 9 February.

Two more pre-season tests will follow in Bahrain from 11-13 February and 18-20 February, before the season gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

