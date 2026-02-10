Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli walked away “completely unhurt” after he was involved in a car accident in San Marino on Saturday.

The accident took place just five days before the Italian is scheduled to climb into the Mercedes W17 for the first official day of pre-season testing, replacing his teammate George Russell for the afternoon session on Day 1 in Bahrain.

Kimi Antonelli will drive the Mercedes W17 on Wednesday in Bahrain

According to reports, Antonelli was involved in a road accident in Serravalle with a police report revealing he hit a guardrail.

The Mercedes driver was behind the wheel of the only car involved.

Antonelli, who called the police to the scene of his crash, walked away unhurt.

Mercedes confirmed to PlanetF1.com: “We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino.

“The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi.

“His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt.”

Antonelli was behind the wheel of his Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition”, a limit edition with only 200 of the cars produced.

Last year, Antonelli’s father, Marco, made headlines when he was investigated by Bologna prosecutors after he clipped a local police officer on his way into the Imola circuit to watch his son race in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

According to Bologna Today, Antonelli tried to access the paddock using the appropriate pass and tried to turn onto the access road.

He was stopped by a policeman, who reportedly informed him that the road had been closed to traffic but did not adhere to directions and clipped the police officer as he drove on.

The case was dismissed, the judge ruling that the “the fact does not exist” that he resisted a public official while the policeman didn’t lodge an injury complaint.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

