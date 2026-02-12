Karun Chandhok says Mercedes is playing a “clever game” after Toto Wolff talked up the Red Bull engine ahead of a potential crucial vote on Mercedes’ power unit.

The F1 2026 pre-season began on a controversial note amidst rumours that Mercedes had found a loophole in the wording of the regulations that would allow it to exceed the allowed compression ratio in track conditions.

Is Mercedes ‘playing clever games’?

The ratio has been set at 16:1 with this year’s all-new power units when measured in “ambient” conditions. Mercedes is said to have found a way to increase that to 18:1 when the engine is running hot.

Different reports claim it could be worth 3bhp, others say 15, and that could amount to as much as four-tenths on the track.

But despite all the background politicking, with Ferrari, Audi, Honda and Red Bull Powertrains pushing for a change to the way engine compression ratio is measured, Wolff is adamant it is actually the Red Bull-Ford PU that’s the pick of the field.

“Well, I was hoping that they were worse than they are,” the Mercedes team principal told assembled media, including PlanetF1.com, in Bahrain on Wednesday.

“They’ve done a very good job.

“The car, the power unit are the benchmark at the moment, I would say.”

“Look at their energy deployment today,” he added. “They are able to deploy far more energy on the straights than everybody else.

“I mean, we are speaking a second a lap over consecutive laps.”

Responding to the news that Wolff’s claim, former F1 driver called it out as mind games from Mercedes in a bid to ensure its power unit doesn’t stand out from the pack.

“Got to love the politics of F1,” Chandhok wrote on X.

“RBPT switches sides on the engine compression ratio argument so now Mercedes on the move to make sure they don’t get stung by a majority opposition.

“Lots of very clever people playing clever games… It was ever thus!”

Mercedes could face a crucial vote regarding the compression ratio loophole that would come down to a supermajority.

Should four of the five engine manufacturers, along with the FIA and F1, agree that a change is required, it would be enforced no matter Mercedes’ stance.

“I’m a little bit more confused in the recent weeks about how it came to the point now that it suddenly became a topic, because until last Friday, I was given the impression that things wouldn’t change,” Wolff said.

Mercedes, though, won’t take legal action if it loses the potential vote.

“There is no such scenario that we would sue anyone,” he said.

“Formula 1, in my opinion, it’s more essential than ever that you know what the rules are, but engineering ingenuity is always respected and that’s why we are always going to respect the governance of the sport, and if the governance of the sport decides to change the rules, against or for our position, we just have to get along with it.”

Mercedes’ competitors want a change in how compression ratios are measured when the engine is hot to negate any advantage Mercedes may gain.

This could be done by either using sensors when the cars are out on track or taking measurements in the garage when engines reach operating temperature.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

