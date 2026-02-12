The Williams F1 team has announced a multi-year partnership with non-alcoholic Spanish beer and long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 from the F1 2026 season.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last week that the Grove-based team had parted ways with Santander, another sponsor affiliated to Sainz.

Long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor strikes Williams partnership

Estrella Galicia has supported Sainz since the latter days of his junior racing career in 2013.

The brand has followed the 31-year-old – one of two Spanish drivers on the F1 2026 grid along with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso – from team to team throughout his F1 career with the likes of Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

The logos of Estrella Galicia 0,0 appeared on Sainz’s crash helmet during his first season with Williams in 2025 as the Spaniard claimed two podium finishes in Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Estrella Galicia’s ties to Williams have been expanded ahead of the new season with a deal with the team itself.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Williams confirmed that the agreement will see Estrella Galicia 0,0 served in the team’s hospitality unit at European-based races in 2026.

Estrella Galicia branding will also appear on the halo and rear wing endplate of the new FW48 car, with logos also appearing on the helmets of Sainz and teammate Alex Albon.

The team added that ‘additional placements’ will be included on the helmet design of Sainz.

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, said: “With an all-new car, new regulations, and a new race in Madrid, there’ll be plenty for Atlassian Williams F1 Team to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0,0 this season.

“It is great to have them join Williams and cheer us on in this exciting moment for both the team and the sport.”

Ignacio Rivera, the executive president of Estrella Galicia parent company Corporación Hijos de Rivera, added: “The partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team represents a natural step in our journey within motorsport.

“It goes far beyond a partnership agreement; it is the coming together of two organisations that share the same understanding of competition, rooted in respect for history, a passion for innovation and the ambition to continue growing through authenticity.

“At Estrella Galicia 0,0 we firmly believe in projects supporting talent, enhancing heritage and challenging status quo to build a better future.

“We are looking forward the beginning of the season to build the success of this partnership.”

The arrival of Estrella Galicia 0,0 comes after PlanetF1.com first reported last week that Williams had split with Spanish bank Santander, another long-term sponsor of Sainz.

Williams announced a multi-year partnership with Santander on the day Sainz drove a Williams F1 car for the first time in a post-season test in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

Santander had previously sponsored Ferrari between 2022 and 2024, covering all but one year of Sainz’s stint with the Scuderia.

Williams raised eyebrows ahead of the launch of the FW48 by bringing in Barclays as the team’s official banking partner for the F1 2026 season.

The team later confirmed that its partnership with Santander had concluded after just one season.

A Williams spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Santander for their support and partnership over the past year – our most successful season since 2016 – and wish them well for the future.”

Santander added: “We would like to thank Atlassian Williams F1 Team for the collaboration over the past year and we appreciate the professionalism and commitment shown throughout our time as partners.

“We wish them continued success in the future.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Santander, which acts as the retail banking partner of Formula 1, has no plans to link up with a rival F1 team with the brand’s focus on race sponsorship going forward.

Santander branding will appear at eight races in F1 2026 including the two Spain-based races in Barcelona and Madrid.

The British, Mexican and Brazilian grands prix are also supported by Santander, as well as the three US-based rounds in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

