Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey admits he’s “biased” when it comes to Formula 1’s engine controversy, given his team runs a Honda power unit.

Even before the first grand prix of the F1 2026 season, there’s drama off the track after Mercedes’ rivals aligned against it amidst reports Mercedes HPP found a loophole, or grey area, in the new engine regulations.

Adrian Newey admits ‘bias’ in engine saga

The controversy relates to the compression ratio, which this year has dropped to 16:1 when measured in “ambient” conditions.

Article C5.4.3 of the engine regulations states: “No cylinder of the engine may have a geometric compression ratio higher than 16.0. The procedure to measure this value will be detailed by each PU Manufacturer and executed at ambient temperature.”

Mercedes, though, has found a way to increase that ratio to 18:1 in running conditions.

Its engine manufacturer rivals – Ferrari, Honda, Audi and Red Bull Powertrains – aren’t happy.

Mercedes’ competitors want a change in how compression ratios are measured when the engine is hot to negate any advantage Mercedes may gain.

This could be done by either using sensors when the cars are out on track or taking measurements in the garage when engines reach operating temperature.

It could come down to a supermajority vote, in which case Mercedes, and also its customers McLaren, Williams and Alpine, would most likely lose.

Asked about the situation, new Aston Martin team principal Newey told Sky Sports News: “I’m biased, clearly.

“I think everybody is aligned bar one manufacturer, so where that will end up, well, I guess find out in Melbourne.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has ruled out taking legal action should Mercedes come up short in a vote, which would see the five engine manufacturers, the FIA, and F1 have a say.

Four of the five PUMs, as well as the FIA and FOM, would have to agree. The vote would not involve the individual teams.

“There is no such scenario that we would sue anyone,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain.

“Formula 1, in my opinion, it’s more essential than ever that you know what the rules are, but engineering ingenuity is always respected and and that’s why we are always going to respect the governance of the sport, and if the governance of the sport decides to change the rules, against or for our position, we just have to get along with it.”

Asked about the possibility of a supermajority, which would have to include the FIA, the Austrian said motorsport’s governing body had been kept in the know throughout the process as Mercedes HPP designed its new power unit.

“The sport is full of surprises, so there is never a situation where you can say you’re sure about anything all along the process,” he said.

“Obviously, when you design an engine, you’re keeping the FIA very close to the decisions you make and that’s what we did, and we have had all the assurances that what we did was according to the rule.

“It’s not even like we’re talking about some massive performance gain, and that’s what it was.

“But I think all of our competitors got a little bit aggrieved and lobbied the FIA for a long time, and we trust in the governance of the Power Unit Advisory Committee. We’ll see how that goes.”

