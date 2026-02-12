F1 results: Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season testing: Day 2, morning session

Here are the complete F1 results from the morning session from Day 2 of the first official pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace in the morning session in Day 2 in Bahrain.

F1 results from Day 2 morning session of the Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season test

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Leclerc clocked a fastest time of 1:34.273 to go clear at the top, with second-placed Lando Norris 0.511 seconds adrift.

Pierre Gasly was third for Alpine with Haas driver Oliver Bearman classified fourth.

Williams driver Alex Albon was sixth, marginally quicker than Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi.

Go deeper: Talking points on Day 2 in Bahrain

Red Bull RB22 ‘a second a lap’ faster on straights as new ‘benchmark’ emerges

Lewis Hamilton warns F1 2026 rules are ‘ridiculously complex’ for fans

Liam Lawson was seventh for Racing Bulls with Sergio Perez in eighth for Cadillac. Fernando Alonso was ninth for Aston Martin.

Mercedes found its running limited due to a power unit issue, with Kimi Antonelli completing only three laps in the first session on Thursday.

As reported by PlanetF1.com this morning, a hydraulic leak meant Red Bull was restricted to the garage for most of the morning session.

Isack Hadjar finally emerged in the closing minutes, competing a single lap.

Norris did the most laps in the first session of the day, with his tally of 64 two more than the lap counts of Leclerc and Albon.

A full report from the morning session in Bahrain is available at the bottom of this article.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 2 morning session

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.273 – 62 laps

2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.784 – 64 laps

3 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.723 – 61 laps

4 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:37.025 – 55 laps

5 Alex Albon Williams 1:37.229 – 62 laps

6 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.266 – 47 laps

7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:38.017 – 50 laps

8 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:38.653 – 42 laps

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.960 – 55 laps

10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes no time – 3 laps

11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull no time – 1 lap

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Bahrain Test Day 2: Leclerc quickest as Red Bull and Mercedes run into trouble