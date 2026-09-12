Gabriel Bortoleto is pinning his hopes on an 11th point for the season on a successful review by Audi in relation to an FIA decision regarding Yuki Tsunoda at Monza.

Bortoleto finished the Italian Grand Prix in 11th place, his fifth near-miss of this season, while Tsunoda claimed the final point in 10th place, seven seconds up the road.

Gabriel Bortoleto could gain a point from Audi’s Yuki Tsunoda appeal

Audi, though, is appealing the result as the team believes the regulations were applied incorrectly when Tsunoda caused an extra formation lap.

Tsunoda was out of shape on the grid, with his Racing Bulls F1 car pointed towards the pit lane wall.

He was noted for a potential start procedure infringement, but the stewards decided to take no further action as they ruled that the “extra formation lap resulted from the Race Director’s assessment of the situation, rather than being directly caused by the driver of Car 22”.

Audi announced on Thursday that it is challenging that verdict.

“Following the Italian Grand Prix, the team raised a concern regarding the application of Article B5.9.4, which requires a driver who causes an extra formation lap to enter the pit lane and resume the race from there,” said the Audi F1 team in a statement.

“We can confirm that an appeal has been submitted within the 96-hour window mandated by the regulations. As the matter is now subject to the FIA appeal process, we will not comment further at this stage.”

A point is at stake, with Audi fighting for seventh in the Constructors’ Championship.

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The team is five points behind seventh-placed Haas, and five ahead of ninth-placed Williams.

Bortoleto was asked about his team’s decision to appeal when he spoke with PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at Monza.

“I think it’s quite straightforward in the rules,” he said.

“When a driver causes an extra formation lap, he must start from the pit lane and, in that case, Yuki didn’t.

“So, I think that’s the reason why Audi is appealing. We are appealing the results.

“You know, for us, it counts as a point if we get the position, so every point counts and, I mean, what’s right is right at the end of the day.”

Put to him that he had a few too many P11s this season, he replied: “A bit too many, yeah. More than what I would like.”

Bortoleto is 14th in the Drivers’ Championship on 10 points, eight behind Oliver Bearman and four ahead of his teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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