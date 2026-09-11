Former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has made a surprise return to the Formula 1 paddock as an FIA press conference host at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Brookes parted ways with Sky Sports in June after more than a decade with the broadcaster.

Former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes returns to paddock at Spanish GP

The presenter’s shock announcement came days ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, with Brookes vowing that she would remain involved in F1 in some capacity.

A Sky Sports spokesman told PlanetF1.com at the time: “Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage.

“Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours.”

Brookes’ last known visit to an F1 race came at July’s British Grand Prix, where she hosted the Aston Martin team’s annual The Lawn event for VIP guests.

Ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Brookes has made a surprise return to the paddock in Madrid as the host of Friday’s FIA press conference involving team representatives (below).

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Tom Clarkson, who normally acts as the host of the official FIA press briefings on an F1 race weekend, is understood to be away due to prior commitments. He hosted the drivers’ press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

PlanetF1.com understands that Brookes is working with the FIA in a freelance capacity in Madrid, with the presenter also set to appear at the Bahrain Grand Prix – taking place at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia – next month.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that the timing of Brookes’ departure from Sky was completely unrelated to her appearance on a podcast earlier this year, in which she opened up about the online abuse she received following a tense interview with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

In a post to social media, Brookes said upon the announcement of her Sky F1 exit: “After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next.

“I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it. I’ll keep you posted.”

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Brookes’ return to the paddock comes on the same day another former F1 television presenter, Will Buxton, finds himself under scrutiny for questioning Williams’ decision to run a special livery at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Williams’ one-off livery for Madrid is a throwback to the colour scheme the team used when F1 last raced in the Spanish capital in 1981.

The team was sponsored at the time by Saudia, which has links to the Bin Laden family.

Friday at the Spanish Grand Prix falls on the same day as the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

PlanetF1.com understands that Buxton’s comments have been given short shrift within the F1 paddock, with the FIA and FOM both taking a dim view of his remarks.

Williams, whose colour scheme was produced in partnership with title sponsor Atlassian, is not expected to acknowledge Buxton’s comments or make any adjustments to its livery for Madrid.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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