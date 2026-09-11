Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was branded “dangerous” by Arvid Lindblad and Carlos Sainz during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

Hamilton was classified fourth in the opening practice session as Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace at the new Madring circuit.

Lewis Hamilton at centre of ‘dangerous’ Spanish GP FP1 incidents

The seven-time world champion, who remains without a win since the Barcelona Grand Prix in June, found himself at the centre of a number of blocking incidents over the course of the hour-long session.

Hamilton was first seen getting in the way of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was forced to back off after encountering his teammate.

The incident took place five days after the Ferrari drivers came to blows at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the team’s home race.

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A diplomatic Leclerc was heard saying over team radio: “Let’s be careful with, uh… I don’t think Lewis knew I was coming.”

Hamilton then caught the wrath of Lindblad, who was on a fast lap during the opening practice session at the Madring when he encountered a slow-moving Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli running side-by-side on the exit of La Monumental.

Lindblad was forced to abandon his lap, with the Racing Bulls rookie expressing his frustration over team radio.

He said: “These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!

He added: “It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

Hamilton then got in the way of Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg, who remarked over team radio: “That’s just nasty.”

Hamilton was later frustrated at La Monumental by Esteban Ocon’s Haas, with the seven-time world champion raising a hand to convey his displeasure.

In the closing minutes of the session, the Ferrari driver found himself in another blocking incident with Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Sainz said: “Lewis letting me by in the middle of Turn 12, it’s always the same. It’s so dangerous.

“Like, it takes zero effort to be two metres more to the left. Zero effort.”

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