F1 results: Spanish Grand Prix 2026 – FP1 (Madrid)

Here are the complete F1 results from the first practice session (FP1) at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

The Madring circuit is the first new addition to the calendar since Las Vegas in 2023, with F1 returning to the Spanish capital for the first time since 1981.

What are the F1 results from FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid?

Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell clocked a fastest lap time of 1:34.077 to outpace Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 0.286 seconds.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third, trailing Russell by 0.459s, with teammate Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, was fifth.

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McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was classified sixth, 0.870s off the pace of Russell’s Mercedes.

Arvid Lindblad was seventh for Racing Bulls, with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in eighth.

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth for Audi with Liam Lawson completing the top 10 for Red Bull.

A full report of FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: FP1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.077

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.286

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.459

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.543

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.626

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.870

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.956

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.071

9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.452

10 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.462

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.575

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.680

13 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.757

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.856

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.396

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.680

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.793

18 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +2.862

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.177

20 Alexander Albon Williams +3.514

21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.073

22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.741

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