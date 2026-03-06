George Russell is facing a double investigation at the Australian Grand Prix, following a pair of potential practice infringements.

Russell made contact with Arvid Lindblad’s Racing Bulls car in a pit-lane miscommunication, while a practice start also alerted the FIA stewards.

George Russell under investigation in Melbourne

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

F1 2026 is officially up and running with Friday practice at Albert Park in the books.

FP2 got off to a dramatic start for Russell, who edged into Lindblad’s car as he looked to join the fast lane of the pit lane.

In what is Lindblad’s first F1 race weekend, the Brit appeared to hesitate briefly, as Russell made a move for the gap to join ahead. As Lindblad increased his speed, the pair collided.

Russell was left needing a front wing change on his Mercedes W17 as a result of the contact.

The stewards confirmed that this incident would be investigated after the session, as would a potential practice start infringement from Russell, the F1 2026 title favourite with the bookmakers.

It is unclear what Russell potentially did in his practice start to catch the stewards’ attention.

More to follow…

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Adrian Newey feels ‘powerless’ as Aston Martin left with two Honda batteries