Untelevised team radio footage from the Australian Grand Prix has revealed the moment George Russell criticised the “mega dangerous” defensive tactics of Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Russell and Mercedes lived up to their billing as pre-season favourites by winning the F1 2026 curtain raiser in Melbourne last weekend.

George Russell team radio emerges after Lewis Hamilton battle

Kimi Antonelli completed a Mercedes one-two finish by coming home behind his teammate, with Leclerc and Hamilton finishing third and fourth respectively.

Ferrari’s fast starts came into the equation at Albert Park as Leclerc moved up from fourth on the grid to the lead at Turn 1, with Hamilton also leaping from seventh to third by the end of the opening lap.

However, Ferrari failed to pit during the early VSCs for the retired Isack Hadjar and Valtteri Bottas, handing the initiative back to Mercedes.

After stopping on Lap 12, Russell found himself closing on the yet-to-stop Hamilton on Lap 28.

Hamilton defended aggressively from his former teammate on the high-speed approach to Turn 9, blocking Russell as he moved to the inside. It did not stop Russell from regaining the lead into the corner.

Untelevised team radio has revealed that Russell was left less than impressed by Hamilton’s stern defence, claiming that both Ferraris had been “mega dangerous” in defence by changing direction on the straights.

Russell: “So much movement in the straight when these guys are defending. It’s mega dangerous.”

The Mercedes driver was earlier heard complaining about Leclerc’s tactics during their battle for the lead in the opening laps of the race.

Leclerc was seen crowing Russell to the inside of the track as the Mercedes prepared a move at Turn 11, with the Ferrari retaining the lead on the exit of the corner.

In a televised radio transmission, Russell said: “That was very dangerous by Leclerc, especially [after] what we spoke about in the briefing.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in the post-race press conference, Russell also highlighted safety concerns over the new straight-line mode in place for F1 2026.

Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, noted that it felt like “my front wing wasn’t working” due to excess understeer when he deployed the active aero function. He hinted that he would make the FIA aware of the matter.

He said: “I think having experienced the race today and battling, the only thing I would request from the FIA is that with the straight mode, the front wing doesn’t drop as aggressively.

“When we open straight mode we will have lots of understeer. When I was behind Charles and I was trying to duck out of his slipstream it was like my front wing wasn’t working.

“So I think from a safety aspect that would make the racing safer, better. I don’t see a downside of doing it.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

