The F1 weather forecast has landed for the weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, with the early potential for mixed conditions on race day.

Early forecasts suggest a slight chance of rain on Sunday, with spring temperatures accompanying the second race of the season.

Chinese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for Friday?

Friday 13 March

FP1 (11.30am local; 3.30am UK) and Sprint qualifying (3.30pm local; 7.30am UK)

Friday’s forecast suggests mild conditions through the day, with hazy sunshine predicted in Shanghai.

The chance of rain is placed at 0%, with only a light southwesterly breeze as air temperature is estimated between 12-13°C for FP1, increasing slightly to 15°C for Sprint qualifying later in the day.

Chinese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 14 March

Sprint (11am local; 3am UK) and Qualifying (3pm local; 7am UK)

The wind is due to increase compared to Friday, with gusts up to 20mph which drivers will need to take into account during braking zones.

The sun is still meant to remain out throughout Saturday however, with the Sprint due to take place with 15°C air temperature, before getting up to 17°C heading into qualifying for the race.

Chinese GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 15 March

Chinese Grand Prix (3pm local; 7am UK)

Shanghai is expected to cloud over for Sunday, as rain is expected in the early part of next week.

As for how it may impact the race, however, forecasts have placed a low chance of rain at this stage, with a potentially 20% chance of precipitation during the Chinese Grand Prix itself.

There have been wet races in China in the past, of course, but while the chance of rain is there, it is a small one at this stage.

