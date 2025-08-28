Having established himself as the dominant force of IndyCar, Alex Palou recently found himself linked with a shock move to Formula 1 with Red Bull.

But, the consistent theme has been one of denial over that rumour. Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has also now entered the fray, making it clear that Palou is not a contender to race for the team come F1 2026.

Alex Palou not heading for Red Bull

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Palou moved away from the traditional ladder to Formula 1 to try his hand at IndyCar. The results have been beyond impressive, as Palou is now a four-time champion of the series. His 2025 crown marks a third successive title.

Such is the impact Palou has made, the Spaniard has long since been linked with a future transition to Formula 1. The latest rumour to emerge linked him with a Red Bull F1 2026 seat to partner Max Verstappen.

The suggestion was put to Marko by the Kleine Zeitung, and he was quick to shut it down.

“That’s not true.” With that simple statement, Marko dispelled the idea that Red Bull were negotiating with Palou.

It was a rumour which Palou’s management has also poured cold water on.

“I have not talked to, nor have been contacted by any F1 team about Alex,” Roger Yasukawa told PlanetF1.com.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Palou has also stressed that no talks with Red Bull have taken place.

“There’s been nothing, nothing at all,” he insisted to The Associated Press.

“We have heard nothing from anyone.

“The only thing I’ve heard was it was a manager for some other driver in IndyCar who would like to have my seat who said it to start something.”

Ahead of the F1 2025 campaign resuming at Zandvoort, Verstappen weighed in on the Palou talk.

While they are apparently not going to become Formula 1 team-mates, Verstappen has been very impressed with what Palou has achieved in IndyCar.

He was also quizzed on whether he believes Palou could successfully transition from IndyCar to F1, as 1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve and seven-time grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya achieved previously.

“It’s so difficult to say,” Verstappen told the media, including PlanetF1.com, on the idea of a seamless IndyCar to F1 transition for Palou.

“I know Alex already from go karting times, and I think what he is achieving in IndyCar is incredible. I mean, it’s so impressive to see.

“But it’s impossible to know how people will do in F1, and it’s the same question the other way around. How would you do in IndyCar? You have no idea.

“So for me, it’s always a bit of a waste of time to try and debate that.

“I’m just happy to see him do so well in IndyCar and the way he has been dominating.”

