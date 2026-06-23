Honda has a “long-term commitment” to Formula 1, and this has not changed despite a challenging beginning to its Aston Martin alliance.

That is the declaration made by Honda Racing Corporation [HRC] president Koji Watanabe. A “shared understanding” exists with Honda management that results must improve, but also an acknowledgement that its latest F1 project needs to be evaluated over a longer timescale.

Formula 1 challenge still part of Honda ‘DNA’

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Honda has had spells in and out of Formula 1, both with its own works team and as an engine manufacturer.

The Japanese firm has experienced immense success, powering eight Constructors’ and nine Drivers’ Championship wins. Honda won three grands prix as a team owner.

For its latest project, Honda aligned with Aston Martin as the new chassis and engine regulations came into force for F1 2026. This saw Aston Martin transition from Mercedes customer to works team status.

It has, however, proven a challenging birth for this alliance, one which is suffering from performance issues in F1 2026. Early reliability gremlins have been significantly improved.

But, any suggestion that Honda could be considering its future in the sport has been nipped in the bud.

Speaking with the Formula 1 website, HRC president Koji Watanabe made it clear that Honda has a “long-term commitment” to its Formula 1 project.

“There is no change in our evaluation or our commitment to HRC or motorsport activities at this stage,” he began.

“Taking the challenge of Formula 1 remains part of Honda’s DNA – and it has not changed. We have a long-term commitment.

“The Honda management take the current situation very seriously and are not satisfied with the current results. There is a shared understanding that improvement is necessary and at the same time, there is also a clear understanding that the project must be evaluated over the mid-to-long term period, not this year.

“The management continue to provide a strong support and expectation with a focus on the process of solving the challenge we face.”

More on Aston Martin and Honda from PlanetF1.com

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Honda delivers honest Aston Martin message as engine upgrade looms

An upgrade to the Honda internal combustion engine is expected over the summer, as is a major Aston Martin AMR26 chassis upgrade. The team has refrained from entering F1 2026’s development battle so far in order to work on a more revolutionary package.

Aston Martin’s two-time world champion Fernando Alonso – who scored the first Aston Martin-Honda point in Monaco – is hoping that the AMR26 upgrade will enable the team to fight with the midfield.

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