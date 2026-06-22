Honda is planning to boost its internal combustion engine with an upgrade which will reportedly arrive for Aston Martin during the summer.

Aston Martin is also believed to be working on a major chassis upgrade for the AMR26 – a call made by team boss Adrian Newey – with a comparable estimated time of arrival. However, Honda’s Koji Watanabe has warned that its engine upgrade will “not dramatically change the situation overnight” after a challenging beginning for this partnership.

Honda realistic over Aston Martin engine upgrade

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

There were always expected to be some teething issues for Aston Martin and Honda to overcome at the start of their alliance, which came into force for Formula 1’s new regulatory era.

But the opening stages of F1 2026 have proven particularly challenging with just one point scored, courtesy of Fernando Alonso in Monaco.

Aston Martin was the slowest team in Barcelona, as the team remains committed to snubbing smaller upgrades in favour of working on a major package. It was a decision taken by team principal and design guru Adrian Newey, one which the team supports.

On Honda’s side, the Japanese manufacturer has qualified for the maximum two ICE upgrade opportunities, under the FIA’s new ADUO [Additional Development Upgrade Opportunities] system, following the first assessment.

As per the Formula 1 website, Honda is planning to roll out an ICE upgrade at some stage over the summer.

However, Honda is keeping expectations in check over the anticipated impact.

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) president Koji Watanabe told Formula 1: “It will not dramatically change the situation overnight.

“So our approach is unchanged and we will continue to work with a long-term perspective.”

Watanabe pointed out that Honda’s alliance with Aston Martin is “fundamentally different from the time we worked together with Red Bull.” That was a partnership which produced two Red Bull Constructors’ title wins, and powered Max Verstappen to his four consecutive Drivers’ crowns.

Watanabe spoke of a “difficult” regulation which has come into play for F1 2026, with the near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion power.

Working with Aston Martin, its fuel partner Aramco, and lubricant ally Valvoline, are all further examples of change which Honda is adapting to.

“The recovery from the delay caused by our previous withdrawal has taken time,” Watanabe added.

“So the late start of development, as well as the time required to rebuild necessary capacities and capabilities and bring back the required talent, have been a significant factor.”

At the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Newey claimed that the team were not aware of Honda’s struggles, and an apparent reduction in its Formula 1 experience, until a Tokyo meeting with the Japanese manufacturer last November.

Watanabe stressed that the Aston Martin-Honda partnership is still “quite new” and believes that “it takes time to build a strong partnership.”

But Watanabe firmly believes that both parties are on the right path, something which is aided by interactions with team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The Canadian billionaire, and father of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, has invested huge sums as he bids to transform Aston Martin into a title-contending team. A new factory, simulator and windtunnel feature among his investments into the team.

“We are on the way to build the strong and constructive partnership with Aston Martin,” said Watanabe. “I often communicate with Lawrence Stroll – and the honest communication makes our partnership stronger.

“He strongly believes in Honda’s capability.

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin’s upgrade hope after miserable start to 2026

Fernando Alonso should have retired three years ago

“Of course, he’s not satisfied and I’m not satisfied with the current situation, but we discuss often how we can recover the current situation, including the PU performance and the chassis performance and team operation and everything to return to the position where we want.”

Though the current predicament is challenging team morale at Aston Martin, chief trackside officer Mike Krack recently reaffirmed the team’s belief in Newey’s upgrade gamble, calling the F1 design guru a “strong leader.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Continue reading: Aston Martin defends Adrian Newey gamble as AMR26 issues run deeper