Stefano Domenicali has urged Fernando Alonso to extend his Formula 1 career, insisting the sport still needs “heroes” like the two-time world champion as the Spaniard weighs up his future.

The Spaniard is mulling his options for next season, with multiple sources telling PlanetF1.com that Alpine is pushing to re-sign Alonso, who is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of this campaign.

Fernando Alonso urged to stay in Formula 1

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Returning to Formula 1 in 2021 after a three-year hiatus with the rebranded Alpine team, formerly known as Renault, with whom he won his two world titles, Alonso signed up for the Aston Martin project to add a third title.

But four seasons in, there’s little sign of the 44-year-old even adding a 33rd Grand Prix to his tally.

Despite extensive investment from team owner Lawrence Stroll in a new state-of-the-art headquarters and wind tunnel, as well as the coup of signing design legend Adrian Newey, Aston Martin’s F1 2026 championship has fallen short of expectations.

The team has scored a solitary point in seven race weekends thanks to Alonso’s P10 in Monaco, has eight retirements, one non-classified with Lance Stroll 15 laps down in Australia, and averages a P15 finish.

It has Alonso thinking about what comes next.

“I don’t have anything in mind, and after summer I will take the decision,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Alonso has three options on the table: Aston Martin, retirement or Alpine.

Since the Miami Grand Prix, paddock speculation has increasingly linked the driver to Alpine, which is once again under the leadership of Alonso’s manager Flavio Briatore.

Multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that reuniting with Briatore for one last hurrah is a key consideration in Alonso’s thinking. However, it is far from a done deal.

Domenicali hopes that whichever way Alonso is leaning, it keeps him in Formula 1 for another season if not more.

“I suffer a lot for Alonso, because I have a lot of respect for him and I know he’s fantastic,” the F1 chief told AS.

“But I know that he is a resilient person.

“He will have the opportunity, I hope, if they give him a good car to show the talent he has. His mentality is one of fearless commitment, at all levels. He needs the right project.

“I hope he will be here and not just for a year, for a long time.”

He added: “It’s a fact that we need heroes. That’s why I expect Fernando to stay for a long time, with the right car he’s still very strong.”

Asked about the loss that Formula 1 could suffer if Alonso opted to hang up his helmet, Domenicali said that’s not a thought he’s willing to entertain.

“It’s not the time to talk about that because I want to see him here for a long time,” he said.

But Alonso weighs up Aston Martin versus Alpine versus retirement, Formula 1’s newest dad admits that becoming a father has changed his perspective on life — and could influence whether he returns for a 24th Formula 1 season in 2027.

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“I have some thoughts, I cannot lie. It does change the way you see life,” he told Sky Sports.

“I have to say that it is going in the other direction. I want to race so he sees me racing. But until he is aware of things, maybe it’s a couple of years, and I don’t want to race four or five years again!

“I was thinking, if I race one or two more years, if he will have any memory or any understanding of what is going on at the paddock and things like that? I would like not to stop before he is in the paddock, or he sits in my car, and this kind of thing.

“They are moments you will remember all your life, so it does change [your thinking] to be a father.”

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