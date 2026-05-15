Fernando Alonso admits becoming a father has changed his perspective on life — and could influence whether he returns for a 24th Formula 1 season in 2027.

Alonso became a father for the first time earlier this year, welcoming a son into the world with his partner, Spanish DAZN broadcaster Melissa Jiminez.

Fernando Alonso admits son changed outlook on Formula 1 future

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Speaking to the Spanish media a few days later when he arrived at the Miami Grand Prix, the double world champion revealed mum and baby were doing well.

He added: “A super happy, very special moment, and now, back to work!”

But for how much longer is the pressing question that Alonso is facing.

The 44-year-old is in the final season of his current Aston Martin contract, in what is his 24th season on the Formula 1 grid.

Although Alonso had a lot of success in the first part of his career, winning two championships with Renault, he last won a race in 2013 when he came from fifth on the grid to win the Spanish Grand Prix.

There have been several near-misses since, most recently in 2023 when he thrice finished runner-up in grands prix in his first season with Aston.

The results haven’t gone the team’s way in the years since, with the Silverstone-based team struggling this year with vibrations, gearbox issues and a lack of downforce.

And now there’s something else, or best to say someone else, for Alonso to consider – his son.

“I have some thoughts, I cannot lie. It does change the way you see life,” he told Sky Sports.

“I have to say that it is going in the other direction. I want to race so he sees me racing. But until he is aware of things, maybe it’s a couple of years and I don’t want to race four or five years again!

“I was thinking, if I race one or two more years, if he will have any memory or any understanding of what is going on at the paddock and things like that? I would like not to stop before he is in the paddock, or he sits in my car, and this kind of thing.

“They are moments you will remember all your life, so it does change [your thinking] to be a father.”

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Alonso, who says even if he does quit Formula 1, he will race elsewhere, has set a summer deadline to make his decision.

“Sometime in the summer, I need to make a decision,” he said.

“At the moment I didn’t sit with myself to think about that. I never thought about it in a deep way and I need to speak with my family as well. I need to speak with my people first and decide what to do next year.

“I’m very relaxed about it. If I continue racing, I think it will be a better season than this one with the project in year two.

“If I stop racing, I know that I will race in other series.

“I’m open to everything. Until probably after the summer break I will not really sit down with the team and make the decision. We need to see also how the car improves and how we see things into next year.

“I am also linked with this team, with this project. I want to succeed here behind the wheel or not being the wheel. You will see me in the paddock even if I stop racing.”

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