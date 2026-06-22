Honda Racing Corporation [HRC] president Koji Watanabe revealed that a “team gathering” meeting between Honda and Aston Martin took place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Both sides of this partnership are chasing improvement after a challenging beginning in F1 2026. Watanabe said that the meeting was a welcome chance for Honda and Aston Martin to “communicate openly and strengthen our trust.” Despite “frustrating” results to this point, the Aston Martin and Honda partnership is “growing stronger every day” according to Watanabe.

Honda ‘spirit’ called upon amid Aston Martin challenges

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Teething issues for Aston Martin and Honda to overcome were expected at the start of this alliance.

Said teething issues have proven particularly challenging.

Fernando Alonso scored the first Aston Martin-Honda point in Monaco, but generally it has been a story of fighting at the back with Cadillac.

Aston Martin locked out the back row in Barcelona with neither Alonso nor Lance Stroll making the chequered flag.

Aston Martin has opted against engaging in the fierce F1 2026 development battle to this point, instead focusing on a major package expected over the summer. It was a decision taken by the team’s boss and design guru Adrian Newey, and one that continues to have the team’s support.

Nonetheless, Barcelona was a fresh blow for Aston Martin and Honda on the track.

There are positives to take from that race, however, as Watanabe opened up on a “team gathering” which took place, yielding positive results according to the HRC president.

In a video released by Honda, Watanabe said: “Thank you for your continued support.

“The start of the 2026 season has been very challenging for us. The current position is not where we want to be.

“However, in difficult times, we rely on the challenging spirit that is part of Honda’s and HRC’s DNA.

“In 2015, we also faced a tough start, but we became stronger by never giving up. Everyone in the team continues to work hard to improve our 2026 power unit.

“Our relationship with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team is growing stronger every day.

“At the recent Spanish Grand Prix, we had a team gathering, which gave us the great opportunity to communicate openly and strengthen our trust. I also enjoyed speaking directly with many members of the team.

“As one team, we will continue to work hard together, building on this strong foundation. We will never give up, no matter what.

“We understand that the results so far have been frustrating, and we share that feeling. However, we believe that our hard work will pay off, and we will keep pushing forward. Please keep supporting us and fighting together with us.”

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Honda has received the maximum two internal combustion engine upgrade opportunities, following the FIA’s first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] assessment.

Honda admitted that miracles cannot be expected, however, once this upgraded Honda ICE is bolted into the AMR26s driven by Alonso and Stroll.

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