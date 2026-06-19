Aston Martin has announced that Jak Crawford will drive Lance Stroll’s car in FP1 at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Crawford was appointed Aston Martin’s third driver ahead of the F1 2026 season after finishing second in the 2025 F2 standings.

Lance Stroll to sit out Austrian Grand Prix FP1

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The American driver participated in a Pirelli tyre test earlier this week following the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to field a rookie driver – defined as a driver who has started no more than two grands prix – in four FP1 sessions, two in each car, over the course of a season.

Crawford made his first FP1 appearance of the season in March at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he deputised for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The 21-year-old lapped slowest of all in FP1 at Suzuka, trailing Stroll by one second.

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In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Friday, Aston Martin has confirmed that Crawford will deputise for Stroll in the opening practice session at the Red Bull Ring next weekend.

Crawford said: “It’s great to have another opportunity to drive the AMR26 during a race weekend.

“Austria is a circuit I know well and it’s quite special to be returning to the Red Bull Ring with the team, almost two years after my first test in an Aston Martin F1 car.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator this season supporting the team and recently completed the tyre test in Barcelona, so I’m looking forward to applying that work on track.

“Every opportunity in a Formula 1 car is valuable and I’ll be focused on delivering useful feedback and maximising the session for the team.”

Mike Krack, the former Aston Martin team principal who now serves as chief trackside officer, added: “Jak continues to play an important role as third driver and this FP1 session is another valuable step in that process.

“He has been heavily involved in our simulator programme throughout the season and recently completed productive running during the Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona.

“Austria provides another opportunity for us to evaluate his progress in a race weekend environment while gathering valuable data for the team.”

Crawford’s appearance in Austria will see him return to the circuit where he first tested an Aston Martin F1 car in July 2024.

The team states that Crawford has since carried out more than 3,800 kilometres in F1 machinery, making him one of the most experienced young drivers currently without a Formula 1 race seat.

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