Max Verstappen gets DSQ boost as Nürburgring 24 Hours result changed

Max Verstappen’s crew has been promoted a place in the final classification of the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours after a car was disqualified a month after the race.

Verstappen, the four-time F1 world champion, impressed on his first appearance at the endurance classic last month.

Max Verstappen gains place at Nürburgring 24 Hours after post-race DSQ

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Dutchman – along with teammates Jules Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella – held a handsome lead with four laps left on the clock at the Nordschleife.

However, the #3 car’s hopes were dashed by a driveshaft problem, leaving the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the pits for repairs.

The Verstappen Racing car was originally classified 38th in the provisional classification, moving up to 37th after the #55 Porsche failed to reach the chequered flag.

PF1 verdict: Predicting where Max Verstappen will be in F1 2027

PF1 verdict: Where will Max Verstappen be in 2027?

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

Verstappen’s entry has now gained a further position, with the car promoted to 36th in the final classification after the #84 Lamborghini was disqualified from second place a month after the race took place.

The #84 car – driven by Luca Engstler, Mirko Bortolotti and Patric Niederhauser – was found to have an excessive power output outside the tolerance range of the Balance of Performance rules.

The #84 was among six SP9 cars to be inspected in the days after the race as part of routine post-race inspections – including tests on a dynamometer to measure power output – with the Lamborghini the only one to fail.

The Red Bull Team Abt outfit has decided not to appeal the decision, meaning the result of the Nürburgring 24 Hours is now final.

The #84’s exclusion has changed the make up of the podium, with the #34 Aston Martin – driven by Christian Krognes, Mattia Drudi and Nicki Thiim – now promoted to second place.

The #99 BMW of Daniel Harper, Max Hesse, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor has inherited third place.

The #80 Mercedes – driven by Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin – took overall victory.

Verstappen left a big impression at the Nürburgring, with Juncadella praising the Red Bull F1 driver in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com.

Juncadella said: “The more I see him drive, the more I see how incredible he is.”

Verstappen has expressed a desire to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours next year, with the 2027 event set to take place across May 27-30.

PlanetF1.com understands that the race is unlikely to clash with a Formula 1 round in 2027.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull waiting after crucial future talks