Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen has confirmed that he plans to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027 after being denied victory on Sunday.

Verstappen impressed on his first appearance in the endurance classic as he shared a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car with Jules Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella.

Max Verstappen open to 2027 Nürburgring 24 Hours appearance

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The Verstappen Racing quartet held a handsome lead with four hours left on the clock before a driveshaft problem put an end to the #3 car’s victory hopes.

Verstappen’s car was eventually classified in 38th place after rejoining in the closing stages of the race.

The Nürburgring 24 Hours traditionally takes place in either May or June, with this year’s race slotting into a gap in the F1 calendar between the Miami and Canadian grands prix.

With the F1 schedule ballooning to a record 24 races over recent years, it has become common for grands prix to clash with other blue-riband events on the motorsport calendar.

Next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix will take place on the same day as the Indianapolis 500, with next month’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix also clashing with the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Verstappen has revealed that he plans to make an effort to return to the Nordschleife to challenge for victory next year.

Asked if he intends to return to the Nürburgring in 2027, he said: “Of course, I will for sure try. It always depends a bit on my schedule.”

Verstappen went on to explain the appeal of the Nürburgring compared to usual commitments.

He added: “I enjoy the competition, the endurance-style racing where you share with teammates, the 24-hour race here, the track is super challenging.

“It’s just the whole combo.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen alluded to a second Nürburgring 24 Hours assault in the aftermath of Sunday’s race.

Responding to an emotional social media post by Gounon, who said that he will “need time” to come to terms with the #3 car’s defeat, Verstappen said: “We will be back mate.”

Despite being officially under contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, Verstappen has this year raised doubts over his Formula 1 future due to his unhappiness with the F1 2026 rules.

Verstappen memorably likened the new-look Formula 1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.

Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix in late March, meanwhile, the 28-year-old admitted that he has “a lot of stuff to figure out” regarding his future.

The FIA recently confirmed changes to the engine regulations – including a revision of the 50:50 split between internal combustion and electrical power – for next season following complaints by drivers and fans alike.

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Verstappen will return to Formula 1 action in Canada this weekend as Montreal hosts the fifth race of the F1 2026 season.

The four-time world champion currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings with 26 points – 74 fewer than championship leader Kimi Antonelli – following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Red Bull enjoyed a much-improved performance at the last round in Miami, where the team introduced its first major upgrade of the year.

Verstappen qualified on the front row on the grid for the first time in 2026, but a dramatic spin on the opening lap saw him lose a number of positions.

He eventually came home fifth, recording his best result of 2026 to date.

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