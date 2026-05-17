Max Verstappen has declared “we will be back” after the #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes was cruelly denied victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Verstappen impressed on his debut at the endurance classic this weekend as he shared a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with teammates Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella.

Max Verstappen: ‘We will be back’

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The quartet had established a lead of around 45 seconds after Verstappen’s final stint on Sunday morning.

However, the car developed a driveshaft problem shortly after Daniel Juncadella replaced Verstappen in the cockpit.

The #3 was ultimately classified 38th as the #80 Mercedes of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin collected victory.

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In an emotional post to Instagram at the chequered flag, Gounon said he was “heartbroken” and would “need a little time away” to come to terms with defeat.

He wrote: “The word heartbroken probably doesn’t even come close to what we feel right now.

“We were doing everything right with Max, Luggi and Dani, but the Green Hell had other plans.

“It’s crazy how this sport can give you the highest highs and, in the next moment, make you feel ten feet underground.

“At the end, an issue with three hours remaining took it away from us.

“Massive thanks to the whole team for the unbelievable work and effort.

“Need a little time away to process this one.”

In a comment underneath Gounon’s post, Verstappen wrote: “We will be back mate.”

Verstappen’s message was accompanied by a flexed-bicep emoji.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Juncadella had earlier also expressed his disappointment, claiming Verstappen Racing was enjoying a “dream race” before the issue.

Juncadella said: “The race went so well for us.

“We had a good start, great stints, the decision for rain tyres at the right moment.

“We had built up a two-minute lead over everyone else.

“Just a dream race, but unfortunately it was three hours too short and three hours too long for us.

“But that’s just how it is in racing.”

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