Mercedes-AMG’s head of customer racing Stefan Wendel has shed further light on the issues which saw the Verstappen Racing team’s Nürburgring 24 Hours lead unravel.

The #3 Mercedes was in control at the time Daniel Juncadella was forced into an unscheduled pit stop, and extended return to the garage. Drive shaft damage, with carried further ramifications, has since been discovered.

Max Verstappen team stung by drive shaft damage

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Max Verstappen had extended the #3 Mercedes’ lead ahead of handing over to teammate Juncadella. Just over three hours remained on the clock.

Within laps, an unhealthy sound emanated from the car, and Juncadella returned to the pit-lane.

The moment the dream Verstappen Racing victory went up in smoke. Dani Juncadella is out of the car, and there is no urgency about getting it fixed. #24hNbr #Nurburgring24Hours pic.twitter.com/1JtguhUM4n — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) May 17, 2026

The #3 Mercedes was wheeled back into the garage with the rear-right wheel taken off, and frantic work began.

A visibly disappointed Juncadella remained in the car initially, as the #3 Mercedes gradually plummeted down the order and well out of the top 10.

Juncadella would later exit the car.

Wendel explained what had gone wrong for the #3 Mercedes.

“We’d received an ABS warning, but Daniel Juncadella said he could manage it,” Wendel stated.

“However, noises and vibrations then started, so he had to make an unscheduled pit stop after two laps.

“We then discovered damage to the drive shaft, which had caused further damage.

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“We’re now repairing it and definitely want to get back out on track.”

The #3 Mercedes’ misfortune was the #80 Mercedes’ gain, as the sister car took over the Nürburgring 24 Hours lead.

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