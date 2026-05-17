Disaster struck for the Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes as a car issue forced the team back into the garage at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Max Verstappen had extended the #3 Mercedes’ lead ahead of handing over to teammate Daniel Juncadella, with just over three hours left on the clock.

Max Verstappen team loses Nürburgring 24 lead

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Within laps, an unhealthy sound emanated from the car, and Juncadella returned to the pit-lane.

The moment the dream Verstappen Racing victory went up in smoke. Dani Juncadella is out of the car, and there is no urgency about getting it fixed. #24hNbr #Nurburgring24Hours pic.twitter.com/1JtguhUM4n — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) May 17, 2026

The #3 Mercedes was wheeled back into the garage with the rear-right wheel taken off, and frantic work began.

A visibly disappointed Juncadella initially remained in the car, as the #3 Mercedes dropped out of the top three and continued falling down the top 10.

Juncadella minutes later got out, suggesting that this would not be a quick fix, if fixable, for the Winward Racing-operated Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes.

Verstappen had been expected to take the final stint at the wheel of the #3 Mercedes, as per respected Dutch reporter Erik van Haren, a plan which is now up in the air.

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Reflecting on his latest stint, Verstappen had said: “My stint went well.

“Now, in daylight, I was trying to play it safe and, of course, still maintain a decent pace. It felt like the car was working well.

“So I just tried to avoid trouble, which was very close on the last lap; two cars collided in front of me.

“In GT3, I like the competition and the fact that you take turns with your teammates in an endurance race.

“At the 24h Nürburgring, the route is also super challenging, which is simply a good combination.

“Things haven’t been able to go any better for us so far, but there are still a few hours to go.

“We just have to stay really focused because of this and then we’ll see where we end up.”

More to follow…

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Continue reading – Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 LIVE BLOG: Timing, updates, results and key moments from the Nordschleife