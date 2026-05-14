The Nürburgring 24 Hours returns in 2026 with a packed multi-class grid tackling the fearsome Nordschleife, as Max Verstappen headlines one of the most anticipated editions in recent years.

The event is widely regarded as one of the most demanding endurance races in the world, held on the 25km Nordschleife.

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 live updates

Follow every key moment with our live updates, including qualifying results, major incidents, and race progress from the Green Hell.

Action begins with two qualifying sessions on Thursday, with running split between daylight and night conditions on the Nordschleife.

Those sessions feed into Friday’s Top Qualifying, which determines the final grid for Saturday’s race.

Live updates appear below with the latest Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 action.

Full schedule and start times

The weekend begins with qualifying on Thursday, May 14, before Top Qualifying on Friday sets the grid for Saturday’s 24-hour race.

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying 1 – 13:15 (local) / 12:15 (UK)

Qualifying 2 – 20:00 (local) / 19:00 (UK)

Friday, May 15

Top Qualifying 1 – 10:15 (local) / 09:15 (UK)

Top Qualifying 2 – 11:05 (local) / 10:05 (UK)

Qualifying 3 – 12:00 (local) / 11:00 (UK)

Top Qualifying 3 – 13:35 (local) / 12:35 (UK)

Saturday, May 16

Warm-up – 10:00 (local) / 09:00 (UK)

Formation lap – 14:40 (local) / 13:40 (UK)

Race start – 15:00 (local) / 14:00 (UK)

More on Nürburgring 24 Hours

Ultimate Nurburgring 24 Hours guide

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How to watch

You can watch live on PlanetF1.com, with full live stream coverage of every session across the weekend, including qualifying and the full 24-hour race.

What is the Nürburgring 24 Hours?

A 24-hour endurance race held on the combined 25.3km Nürburgring GP circuit and Nordschleife, it features over 100 cars across multiple classes.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest races in motorsport, it tests driver stamina, reliability, and adaptability in changing weather and track conditions.