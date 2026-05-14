Max Verstappen’s Nürburgring 24 Hours debut is set to throw everything at him — darkness, cold and the ever-present threat of rain around the infamous Green Hell.

The Nürburgring 24 Hours is one of the biggest endurance races in the world, and this year, 161 cars have been entered to tackle the unrelenting challenge.

Cold, darkness and rain set brutal test for Nürburgring 24 Hours

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Mother Nature has no intention of going easy on them.

Thursday: Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2

The drivers can expect a very cold start to the race weekend, with a high of just 9°C as they take to the track for Qualifying 1.

The risk of showers has risen to 40 per cent at the beginning of Q1, but that will fall to just 20 per cent in the evening’s Qualifying 2.

The high temperature for the evening’s second qualifying session is 8°C.

There will be a westerly wind throughout the day and evening with gusts of up to 40km/h.

Friday: Top Qualifying

Conditions will improve overnight, although the threat of rain will remain.

With all four of the sessions run from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, the drivers can expect a high of 11°C.

The risk of rain falls to just 20 per cent, but the wind will continue to cause problems with gusts of 35km/h.

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Saturday – Sunday: Race Day

However, the weather will become more uncertain on Saturday at the Nürburgring.

The race is set to start at 3pm local time on Saturday, with the chance of an isolated shower. It will continue to remain chilly, with temperatures no higher than 11°C.

As night falls, it will drop to an icy 5°C. The good news for the drivers is that no rain is forecast overnight, but the mist could be a problem.

The temperature will continue to drop overnight and into the early hours of Sunday morning, but there is no risk of rain.

The drivers can expect to head towards the finish line on a dry track, with a bit of sunshine coming through the clouds.

Whoever is in the car at the very end of the 24-hour race will have the best conditions, with the temperature up to 15°C and the wind dying down.

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