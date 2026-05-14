Chasing the championship dream, Jolyon Palmer has questioned whether Fred Vasseur could manage a wheel-to-wheel intra-team fight between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

After all, the Ferrari teammates have already “kissed” twice this season, as Hamilton put it.

Hamilton-Leclerc Ferrari warning issued

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Racing the second-best car behind Mercedes in the opening rounds of the season, Hamilton and Leclerc have traded blows on the track, and even paint on two occasions.

The two shared a “kiss” at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Hamilton stating: “I think there was one moment we did touch, but it was subtle, just a kiss. So it’s okay.”

Hamilton won that battle, recording his first grand prix podium since joining Ferrari last season.

The two touched again in Japan as Leclerc attacked his teammate for third, only for Hamilton to attempt to come back at him.

“We were very close,” said Leclerc, who won that fight. “Then he attacked me again and we touched. I was scared I might have gotten a puncture.”

So far, so good for Ferrari team principal Vasseur, who is enjoying the battle between his drivers.

“Huge respect for both of them,” he said. “They are professional, and I think it makes sense in this situation to let them race.

“I know perfectly that that can also look completely stupid half an hour later.

“But at the end of the day, I think it’s also the best way to build up a team.”

But it begs the question, what happens when the stakes are more than just a podium result?

F1 2026 Ferrari scores: Charles Leclerc v Lewis Hamilton

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

That was posed on the F1 Nation podcast as host Tom Clarkson was asked by former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer which intra-team battle he believed had the potential to turn nasty.

Clarkson replied: “I think Leclerc/Hamilton would kick off.

“I think there is a ferocious competitiveness in Lewis that just leaves no stone unturned. I’m not saying he’s dirty in any way, but just that level of ferocious competitiveness would end up leading to trouble.”

Palmer not only agreed with his compatriot, he’s concerned the team principal Vasseur won’t be able to handle the fall-out should it happen.

“There’s a bit of ego there as well, there’s ego in everyone. You’ve got to not be accepting second place, you’ve got to be thinking, ‘I’m the best, this is my title’,” he explained.

“Leclerc and Hamilton, you’ve got a guy that’s won seven, you’ve got a generational talent that hasn’t yet won one.

“I don’t think there’s a way that Fred could manage it, if they’re even on pace and they have the best car like that.”

The former driver brought up Hamilton’s rivalry with his former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg as an example, saying that even though Mercedes threatened to sideline the drivers, it is not a consequence that a team can actually follow through on.

“We had examples of Nico Rosberg saying that they had to foot the bill after Barcelona [in 2016] or some incidents,” he continued.

“Toto said ‘maybe we should have benched them for a race’ and that was the last threat.

“He’s never going to get to after Barcelona and say, ‘right, we’re going to put in two reserve drivers’. You can’t put one reserve driver in. How unfair is that?

“So these things are pie in the sky. They’re not doable when you’re actually in position.

“On top of that, you’ve got all sorts of contracts in place. Ultimately, if the characters are there, it’s unavoidable for a team principal.”

Leclerc and Hamilton are third and fifth in the Drivers’ standings after four rounds, with Leclerc trailing championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 41 points while Hamilton a further eight off the pace.

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