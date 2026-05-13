Former F1 engineer Aldo Costa has cast doubt on Lewis Hamilton’s ability to win an eighth title, as every driver reaches a point where their performance begins to decline.

Whether Hamilton is there or not, he’s not willing to speculate but insists it is inevitable.

Is Lewis Hamilton’s eighth title out of reach?

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Winning six world titles in seven years, Hamilton’s challenge came apart in 2022 when Formula 1 moved onto ground-effect aerodynamic cars. Such were his struggles, the Briton left Mercedes after 12 years for one final throw of the dice – and perhaps one last contract too – with Ferrari.

But after a lacklustre first season, which failed to yield a single podium result in a grand prix, Hamilton ended that run this season in the all-new overbody aerodynamic era.

The seven-time world champion was third at the Chinese Grand Prix, after winning a late-race battle against his teammate Charles Leclerc.

That, however, is the only battle that Hamilton has won against the Monegasque driver this season.

Leclerc came out on top as they went wheel-to-wheel in Australia and again in the Sprint in China, the teammates taking the chequered flag in formation in both events.

In Japan, power issues late in the race for Hamilton meant he wasn’t able to defend against Leclerc while in Miami, Leclerc simply outpaced Hamilton in the upgraded Ferrari SF-26 before a post-race penalty dropped Leclerc behind his teammate in the official classification.

The Ferrari duo are separated by eight points in the Drivers’ Championship, with Lando Norris sandwiched between the two.

F1 2026 Ferrari scores: Lewis Hamilton v Charles Leclerc

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

More to the point, though, Hamilton trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 49 points after just four rounds.

Former Ferrari and Mercedes engineer Costa believes 41-year-old Hamilton’s chances of winning a record-breaking eighth world title are over.

Speaking on the Terruzzi Racconta podcast, he said: “From an emotional point of view, I would love to see him finally achieve his dream of winning that eighth world title with Ferrari.

“He is now at the age of 41 and, in my opinion, every driver eventually reaches a point where their performance begins to decline a little.

“Whether he is in that phase or not is not for me to say – that’s something his race engineers and the people working closely with him have to evaluate.

“But that moment inevitably comes for everyone, there’s not much you can do about it. He also finds himself alongside an extremely strong teammate.”

Ralf Schumacher on Lewis Hamilton: Everything has an end

Costa’s comments come just days after former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher called on Hamilton to retire.

This season marks Hamilton’s 20th on the grid, with Schumacher declaring the Briton has achieved all he can in the sport.

“Hamilton has achieved everything he can possibly achieve,” said the Sky pundit. “He is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1. He deserves it, and what he’s done again this year, this kind of comeback, is fantastic.

“But I think everything has an end, except sausages, they have two.”

He reckons both Hamilton and his fellow veteran Fernando Alonso need to hang up their helmets and open the door for younger talent.

“It’s time – and I have to say the same about Fernando Alonso: Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But now it’s time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance,” he said.

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