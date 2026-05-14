Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, says he is “regularly” in contact with former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

And he believes Horner will have no trouble in his bid to return to F1, insisting that “people will come to him” due to his impressive track record.

FIA president: Christian Horner has ‘a clean heart’ despite ‘talking too much’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge, having led the team to eight drivers’ championships – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – and six constructors’ titles.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Horner went on to agree a settlement worth $100million (£73.8m/€85.3m at current exchange rates) with Red Bull in September last year.

The 52-year-old is expected to step up efforts to return to Formula 1 over the coming months, with Alpine emerging as a potential destination.

Christian Horner interested in Otro Capital’s stake in Alpine

Who owns each Formula 1 team?

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Alpine confirmed in January that a group of investors including Horner is among the parties interested in acquiring the 24 per cent stake in the team currently held by Otro Capital.

Mercedes has emerged as a rival bidder over recent weeks, with Flavio Briatore confirming the German manufacturer’s interest in the Otro stake at this year’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Horner has also been persistently linked with a role with Aston Martin, with PlanetF1.com reporting in March that the former Red Bull team principal is in regular contact with executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

It is understood that Stroll is eager to bring Horner on board at Aston Martin in a CEO-style role with equity in the team.

Ben Sulayem believes Horner will not struggle for options to return to F1, claiming “someone like him will always find his way” back to the paddock.

According to the Independent, the FIA president said: “Who can remove Christian Horner’s name from motorsport and Formula 1? You can’t.

“It was always successful, but success also has enemies as we know.

“If you ask me, we miss him in this sport and I do.

“I keep in touch with him. He was good for the team, good for the sport.

“We would welcome him back and someone like him will always find his way.

“I always say to him: ‘You talk too much, but you don’t mean anything bad.’

“He has a clean heart – and he wants to come back.

“As I said, I talk to him regularly and I feel he will be back.

“When he comes back, it will be like he went for a vacation.”

He added: “When someone like him has that history behind him, you don’t look at his credibility. People will come to him.

“But also it has to be both ways, because how do people know that you are interested if you don’t show your interest?

“I don’t give advice, I just give some ideas.

“But he’s full of knowledge, his record is amazing and I do like him. He’s been a character in the sport.”

Horner made a surprise appearance in the MotoGP paddock alongside Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali last month.

His trip to the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez came after F1 owner Liberty Media completed its purchase of the motorcycling series last year.

Some have linked Horner with a potential senior role within MotoGP under Liberty’s ownership.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that a switch to MotoGP is not on the cards for Horner.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: The unseen Max Verstappen trick that has already stunned a Nurburgring legend