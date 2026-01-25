Alpine confirms Christian Horner expression of interest to purchase stake in team

Alpine has confirmed rumours that a group of investors, including Christian Horner, has expressed an interest in purchasing a stake in the team.

The Enstone outfit is currently owned by two parties, the 76 per cent owned by Renault and 24 per cent owned by investment group Otro Capital, with the latter suggesting it would be open to a deal.

Alpine confirms Christian Horner interest

Otro Capital purchased a stake in Alpine for £171m back in 2023, but the rising popularity of the sport has seen the group hold preliminary talks to sell the stake.

One of the interested parties has long been rumoured to be former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who has been searching for a way back onto the F1 grid since his firing from Red Bull last July.

Now Alpine has confirmed Horner is part of a group of investors looking to purchase Otro Capital’s stake.

Alpine said: “It is no secret that Otro Capital has held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team, as has previously been reported in October last year.

“With the continued rapid growth of Formula 1, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport.

“The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place. One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

“Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24%) and Renault Group (76%), not directly with Flavio Briatore or the team.

“Currently, the primary focus for the team is to be more competitive on track in 2026 which, with the new regulation era, presents a unique opportunity to show a sustainable recovery of performance.”

Not much has been seen of Horner since his firing but reports have been ongoing of his work behind-the-scenes to return to the F1 grid.

After his departure from Red Bull, Horner is believed to prefer an ownership role and the added job security of that rather than a traditional team principal job.

Horner will appear publicly next month as he starts a speaking tour in Australia, coinciding with the beginning of the F1 season which takes place in Melbourne.

“These shows are an exciting opportunity for me to unpack my career so far and provide insights and perspectives on the cusp of another exciting F1 championship,” Horner said.

“Formula 1 is an extraordinary world but it’s also unforgiving and all-encompassing.

“I’m privileged to have spent a large part of my life in the centre of that furnace and I’m looking forward to sharing and reflecting on some of the big moments that have shaped who I am today.”

