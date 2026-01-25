Tyre supplier Pirelli have announced how many of each tyre set teams have requested for the upcoming pre-season test in Barcelona.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to five days of F1 testing as teams get their first real chance to see how the 2026 cars perform.

To test a car, you need tyres and supplier Pirelli has given teams the option of three slick tyres, the intermediates and wets.

The slicks are the hardest tyres available in the Pirelli range from C1 (hards) to C3 (softs). Here’s how many of each each team has requested

McLaren

4 x C1 (Hards)

10 x C2 (Mediums)

6 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

1 x Wets

Mercedes

8 x C1 (Hards)

0 x C2 (Mediums)

12 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

1 x Wets

Red Bull

0 x C1 (Hards)

4 x C2 (Mediums)

18 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

2 x Wets

Ferrari

4 x C1 (Hards)

12 x C2 (Mediums)

3 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

2 x Wets

Williams

0 x C1 (Hards)

4 x C2 (Mediums)

17 x C3 (Softs)

3 x Intermediates

1 x Wets

Racing Bulls

0 x C1 (Hards)

6 x C2 (Mediums)

12 x C3 (Softs)

5 x Intermediates

2 x Wets

Aston Martin

3 x C1 (Hards)

10 x C2 (Mediums)

7 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

1 x Wets

Haas

0 x C1 (Hards)

4 x C2 (Mediums)

13 x C3 (Softs)

6 x Intermediates

2 x Wets

Audi

2 x C1 (Hards)

6 x C2 (Mediums)

10 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

3 x Wets

Alpine

2 x C1 (Hards)

9 x C2 (Mediums)

9 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

1 x Wets

Cadillac

4 x C1 (Hards)

6 x C2 (Mediums)

10 x C3 (Softs)

4 x Intermediates

1 x Wets