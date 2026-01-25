Pirelli announce team tyre choices for Barcelona pre-season test
Tyre supplier Pirelli have announced how many of each tyre set teams have requested for the upcoming pre-season test in Barcelona.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to five days of F1 testing as teams get their first real chance to see how the 2026 cars perform.
To test a car, you need tyres and supplier Pirelli has given teams the option of three slick tyres, the intermediates and wets.
The slicks are the hardest tyres available in the Pirelli range from C1 (hards) to C3 (softs). Here’s how many of each each team has requested
McLaren
4 x C1 (Hards)
10 x C2 (Mediums)
6 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
1 x Wets
Mercedes
8 x C1 (Hards)
0 x C2 (Mediums)
12 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
1 x Wets
Red Bull
0 x C1 (Hards)
4 x C2 (Mediums)
18 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
2 x Wets
Ferrari
4 x C1 (Hards)
12 x C2 (Mediums)
3 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
2 x Wets
Williams
0 x C1 (Hards)
4 x C2 (Mediums)
17 x C3 (Softs)
3 x Intermediates
1 x Wets
Racing Bulls
0 x C1 (Hards)
6 x C2 (Mediums)
12 x C3 (Softs)
5 x Intermediates
2 x Wets
Aston Martin
3 x C1 (Hards)
10 x C2 (Mediums)
7 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
1 x Wets
Haas
0 x C1 (Hards)
4 x C2 (Mediums)
13 x C3 (Softs)
6 x Intermediates
2 x Wets
Audi
2 x C1 (Hards)
6 x C2 (Mediums)
10 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
3 x Wets
Alpine
2 x C1 (Hards)
9 x C2 (Mediums)
9 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
1 x Wets
Cadillac
4 x C1 (Hards)
6 x C2 (Mediums)
10 x C3 (Softs)
4 x Intermediates
1 x Wets