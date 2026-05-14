Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list 2026: Full teams, drivers and GT3 cars confirmed for Nordschleife epic
The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list once again delivers a brutal mix of GT3 giants, endurance specialists and wildcard entries ready to tackle the Nordschleife’s 24-hour chaos.
From factory-backed heavyweights in SP9 to class entries fighting for survival, here is the full confirmed Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list for the race.
Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list 2026
Entry list based on the preliminary entry list (April 29)
Nurburgring 24 Hours Entry list
Key drivers and standout entries
Beyond the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list
One of the most revered, and feared, endurance races on the planet, the Nürburgring 24 Hours forms part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. This year, it is headlined by Max Verstappen’s participation in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the SP9 class.
Track action begins with qualifying on Thursday, feeding into the key grid-setting sessions on Friday ahead of the race on Sunday. You can find all session times on our schedule page.
PlanetF1.com is on the ground at the Nürburgring 24 Hours with live updates across the weekend and will carry a live stream of all competitive sessions from qualifying to the race.
SP9 (GT3 – overall contenders)
SP9 is the top class in the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list, featuring GT3 machinery from major manufacturers including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Audi, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Overall victory almost always comes from this category.
Key contenders include factory-supported entries from the likes of Manthey Racing, ROWE Racing, with Team Verstappen headlining Mercedes-AMG’s customer squads.
Want to know more? F1 vs GT3: How does GT3 compare with Formula 1?
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|1
|ROWE RACING
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Augusto Farfus; Raffaele Marciello; Jordan Pepper; Kelvin van der Linde
|3
|Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Max Verstappen; Lucas Auer; Jules Gounon; Daniel Juncadella
|6
|Konrad Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Patricija Stalidzane; Maximilian Paul; Christian Engelhart; Pavel Lefterov
|11
|Dunlop Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Julien Andlauer; Dorian Boccolacci; Nico Menzel; Alessio Picariello
|16
|ROWE RACING
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Dan Harper; Max Hesse; Sheldon van der Linde; Dries Vanthoor
|17
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Dennis Olsen; Christopher Mies; Frederic Vervisch; Arjun Maini
|20
|Scherer Sport PHX
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Christopher Haase; Alexander Sims; Ben Green
|22
|PROsport Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Adam Christodoulou; Christopher Lulham; Mikaël Grenier; Marek Böckmann
|24
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Laurin Heinrich; Laurens Vanthoor; Ricardo Feller
|26
|PROsport Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Adam Christodoulou; Christopher Lulham; Mikaël Grenier; Marek Böckmann
|34
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Christian Krognes; Mattia Drudi; Nicki Thiim; Felipe Fernandez Laser
|44
|Falken Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Klaus Bachler; Tim Heinemann; Sven Müller; Morris Schuring
|45
|REALIZE KONDO RACING
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|David Perel; Dennis Marschall; Thierry Vermeulen; Thomas Neubauer
|47
|KCMG
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Nirei Fukuzumi; Naoya Gamou; Jesse Krohn; David Pittard
|54
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bastian Buss; Michael Klitgaard Christensen; Joel Sturm; Loek Hartog
|55
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Michele Beretta; Alessandro Ghiretti; Joel Sturm; Loek Hartog
|64
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Dennis Olsen; Christopher Mies; Frederic Vervisch; Arjun Maini
|67
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO
|Frank Stippler; Arjun Maini; Fabio Scherer; David Schumacher
|69
|Doerr Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3
|Timo Glock; Timo Scheider; Ben Doerr; Marvin Kirchhöfer
|77
|Schubert Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Marco Wittmann; Philipp Eng; Charles Weerts; Robin Frijns
|80
|Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Maro Engel; Luca Stolz; Fabian Schiller; Maxime Martin
|84
|Red Bull Team ABT
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Luca Engstler; Mirko Bortolotti; Patric Niederhauser
|99
|ROWE RACING
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Dan Harper; Max Hesse; Sheldon van der Linde; Dries Vanthoor
|911
|Manthey Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Kevin Estre; Ayhancan Güven; Thomas Preining
|4
|Goroyan RT by Car Collection
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Artur Goroyan; Oleg Kivtka; Nathanael Berthon; Alex Fontana
|9
|SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Kenneth Heyer; Jannes Fittje; Jay Mo Härtling; Philip Ellis
|18
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Kyle Tilley; Jake Hill; Patrick Kolb
|23
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Felipe Fernandez Laser; Mateo Villagómez; Dennis Fetzer; Stefan Aust
|27
|KKrämer Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Tobias Vazquez-Garcia; Fidel Leib; Michele di Martino; Karsten Krämer
|28
|Goroyan RT by Car Collection
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Artur Goroyan; Oleg Kivtka; Nathanael Berthon; Alex Fontana
|29
|SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Kenneth Heyer; Jannes Fittje; Jay Mo Härtling; Philip Ellis
|30
|Hankook Competition
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Jongkyum Kim; Roelof Bruins; Steven Cho; Marco Seefried
|31
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Kyle Tilley; Jake Hill; Patrick Kolb
|32
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yuichi Nakayama; Andreas Gülden; Tim Sandtler
|33
|KKrämer Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Tobias Vazquez-Garcia; Fidel Leib; Michele di Martino
|35
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Felipe Fernandez Laser; Mateo Villagómez; Dennis Fetzer; Stefan Aust
|39
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Henry Walkenhorst; Anders Buchardt; Nico Hantke; Mex Jansen
|48
|BLACK FALCON LOSCH
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Daan Arrow; Patrick Assenheimer; Tobias Müller; Dylan Pereira
|65
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO
|Hubert Haupt; Vincent Kolb; David Schumacher; Colin Caresani
|71
|JUTA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Otto Blank; Pierre Kaffer; Björn Großmann; Christer Jöns
|123
|Mühlner Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Martin Rump; Ben Bünnagel
|5
|BLACK FALCON Team EAE
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Mustafa Mehmet Kaya; Thomas Kiefer; Gabriele Piana; Mike Stursberg
|12
|JUTA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Alexey Veremenko; SELV; Elia Erhart
|36
|Saugmotoren Motorsport
|BMW Z4 GT3
|Julian Reeh; Ralf Schall; Henry Walkenhorst; Christian Scherer
|37
|PROsport Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Guido Dumarey; Tobias Wahl; Markus Lönnroth; Christian Konnerth
|40
|W.I.S Racing Team
|BMW Z4 GT3
|Peter Posavac; Michael Funke; Volker Strycek; Frank Nikolaus
|786
|Renazzo Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Sak Nana; Christoph Breuer; Dieter Schmidtmann; Thomas Mutsch
SP10
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|90
|Teichmann Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2
|Hugo Schwarze; Lucas Cartelle; Javier Sagrera
|145
|Riller & Schnauck
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO
|Peter Cate; Joshua Bednarski; Tom Schütze; Jeroen Bleekemolen
|164
|W&S Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Stephan Brodmerkel; Hendrik Still; Jürgen Vöhringer; Constantin Schöll
|176
|PROsport Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Guilherme de Oliveira; Yannik Himmels; Lluc Ibañez; Jörg Viebahn
|177
|AV Racing by BLACK FALCON
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO
|Malcolm Harrison; Sergiu Nicolae; Mark Smith; Alexandru Vasilescu
|187
|FK Performance Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT4
|Luca Link; Nick Wüstenhagen
|888
|Hofor Racing
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO
|Max Partl; Michael Schrey; Philip Wiskirchen; Thorsten Wolter
|169
|Doerr Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|Peter Sander; Heiko Hahn; Roland Waschkau; Philippe Charlaix
|171
|BSL Racing Team
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Alexander Walker; Eric Ullström; Philipp Hagnauer; Arno Klasen
|175
|PROsport Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Jacques Derenne; Carsten Kautz; Gustav Bard; Marcos Vazquez
|180
|AV Racing by BLACK FALCON
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO
|Judson Holt; Dave Ogburn; Denny Stripling; Charles Russell Turner
|189
|Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO
|Matin Kroll; Michael Bonk; Jörg Weidinger
|170
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2
|Giuliano Alesi; Kazuto Kotaka; Miki Koyama; Shunji Okumoto
SP2T, SP3, SP3T, SP4, SP4T, SP7, SP8T
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|59
|Doerr Motorsport
|McLaren Artura Trophy Evo
|Sven Schädler; Frank Weishar; Guido Naumann; Phil Dörr
|420
|Four Motors Bioconcept-Car
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Marc Schöni; Oliver Sprungmann; Henning Cramer; Georg Kiefer
|50
|Max Kruse Racing
|VW Golf GTI Clubsport
|Benjamin Leuchter; Johan Kristoffersen; Heiko Hammel; Nicholas Otto
|88
|Subaru TECNICA INTERNATIONAL
|Subaru WRX
|Carlo van Dam; Kota Sasaki; Takuto Iguchi; Rintaro Kubo
|302
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai Elantra N1 RP
|Gyumin Kim; Mark Wallenwein; Woojin Shin; Carlos Sepulveda
|303
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai Elantra N1 RP
|Manuel Lauck; Youngchan Kim; Mark Wallenwein; Mikel Azcona
|152
|Oepen Motorsport
|BMW 325i
|Ingo Oepen; Christian Koger; Henrik Launhardt
|8
|Max Kruse Racing
|VW Golf GTI Clubsport
|Matthias Wasel; Christoph Lenz; Max Kruse; Jens Dralle
|300
|Ollis Garage Racing
|Dacia Logan
|Oliver Kriese; Christian Geilfus; Robert Neumann; Alexander Becker
|317
|2R Racing
|Audi TT RS
|Wolfgang Haugg; Roland Waschkau; Thorsten Jung; Dirk Vleugels
|321
|Sharky Racing
|VW Golf GTI TCR
|Markus Bückle; Danny Brink; Moritz Rosenbach; Joris Primke
|800
|asBest Racing
|VW Golf GTI
|Manuel Dormagen; Sven Oepen; Thomas Ardelt
|808
|asBest Racing
|Cupra TCR DSG
|Junichi Umemoto; Son Geon; Rafal Gieras
|821
|Sharky Racing
|Audi RS3 LMS DSG
|Mats Heidler; Sascha Siegert
|277
|RAVENOL Motorsport by MDM Racing
|BMW 318ti
|Marc David Müller; Henrik Seibel; Leo Geisler
|109
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing
|Toyota GR Yaris
|Morizo; Daisuke Toyoda; Hiroaki Ishiura; Kazuya Oshima
|110
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing
|Toyota GR Yaris
|Morizo; Daisuke Toyoda; Masahiro Sasaki; Kazuya Oshima
|380
|BITTER
|Opel Corsa GS Line
|Volker Strycek; Christian Schäffer; Björn Morhin; Jan Soumagne
Cup 2 & Cup 3
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|95
|Sante Royal Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Stefan Kiefer; Marius Kiefer; David Kiefer; Luca Rettenbacher
|900
|BLACK FALCON Zimmermann
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Alexander Hardt; Benjamin Hites; Benjamin Koslowski; Paul Meijer
|902
|BLACK FALCON LIQUI MOLY
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Ryan Harrison; Noah Nagelsdiek; Raphael Rennhofer; Leon Wassertheurer
|918
|Mühlner Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Tim Scheerbarth; Nick Salewsky
|919
|Clickversicherung.de
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Robin Chrzanowski; Kersten Jodexnis; Richard-Sven Jodexnis; Peter Scharmach
|925
|Huber Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Jon Miller; Jaden Lander; Jake Walker; Hans Wehrmann
|7
|White Angel for Fly and Help
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Bernd Albrecht; Kurt Ecke; Andreas Sczepansky; Mike Jäger
|777
|RPM Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Tracy Krohn; Nic Jönsson; Philip Hamprecht; Patrick Huisman
|904
|Mühlner Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Antal Zsigo; Adam Benko; Csaba Walter; Moritz Kranz
|908
|Hofor Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Michael Kroll; Torsten Kratz; Alex Prinz; Thomas Mühlenz
|909
|KKrämer Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Peter Sander; Karsten Krämer; Leo Messenger
|941
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Adrian Rziczny; Mark van der Snel; Max van der Snel; Alexander Kroker
|959
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Patrik Grütter; Fabio Grosse; Heiko Eichenberg; Harley Hughton
|961
|W&S Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Moritz Oberheim; Philip Miemois; Lorenz Stegmann; Niclas Wiedmann
|962
|W&S Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Marius Rauer; Michal Makes; Zhen Dong Zhang; Chao Lu
|966
|asBest Racing
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Jan-Niklas Stieler; Moritz Oehme; Leonhard Oehme
|967
|Breakell Racing
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Martin Rich; Karim Sekkat; Pippa Man; Josh Hislop
|971
|Speedworxx Automotive
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Franz Linden; Oskar Sandberg; Alexander Fielenbach; Erik Braun
|979
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Maximilian; Damon Surzyshyn; Seth Brown
|999
|Mühlner Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
|Maxwell Polzler; Nick Salewsky
|939
|BLACK FALCON Zimmermann
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Anton Ruf; Axel Sartingen; Nils Schwenk
|945
|Renazzo Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Markus Nölken; Daniel Nölken
|949
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Aaron Wenisch; Tommy Graberg; Akshay Gupta; Björn Simon
|952
|Smyrlis Racing
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Christian Kraus; Peder Saltvedt; Alex Koch; Henry Lindloff
|969
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Kurt Strube; Guy Stewart; Bernhard Wagner; Josh Jacobs
|977
|BSL Racing Team
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Marcel Zimmermann; Marc Arn; Philipp Frommenwiler; Christoph Ruhrmann
|978
|KKrämer Racing
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Olaf Baunack; Marco Lamsouguer; Mario Handrick
|982
|W&S Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
|Christoph Krombach; Oliver Kunz; Axel Duffner; Leo-Livius Arne Weber
TCR
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|577
|asBest Racing
|Cupra Leon Competición
|Lutz Obermann; Dennis Leissing; Max Rosam; Mark Trompeter
|776
|Sharky Racing
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|Ivars Vallers; Gian Maria Gabbiani; Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky; Philipp Eis
|830
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai Elantra N TCR
|Marc Basseng; Manuel Lauck; Nico Bastian; Mikel Azcona
BMW
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|100
|EiFelkind Racing
|BMW 325i
|Markus Fischer; Oliver Frisse; Christopher Gruber; Henning Hausmeier
|101
|EiFelkind Racing
|BMW 325i
|Tim Schwolow; Nils Renken; Marco Schmitz
|108
|asBest Racing
|BMW 325i
|Robert Neumann; Alexander Schmidt
|112
|JS Competition
|BMW 325i
|Eugen Becker; Jonas Spölgen; Flurin Zimmermann
|870
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M2 Racing G87
|Ryusho Konishi; Yunfeng Zou
|878
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|BMW M2 Racing G87
|Maximilian Hill; Tim Peeters
|898
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M2 Racing G87
|Bennet Ehrl; Tazio Ottis; Maxim Felix Dacher; Takayuki Kinoshita
|899
|W&S Motorsport
|BMW M2 CS Racing
|Yanis Anhorn; Frank Anhorn; Max Lamesch; John Marchal
|195
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|Moran Gott; Hagay Farran; Filip Hoenjet
|650
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Sven Markert; Benjamin Albers; Santiago Baztarrica; Yannick Fübrich
|651
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Kevin Wambach; Nico Silva; Johnny Huang; Ke Shao
|652
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Aldrin Opran; Grégoire Boutonnet; Axel Soyez
|653
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Farquini; Ben Pitch; Laurent Laparra; Oleg Kravets
|658
|JJ Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Hakan Sari; Recep Sari; Ersin Yücesan
|665
|WS Racing
|BMW M240i
|Jan Ullrich; Ulf Steffens; John Von der Sanden; Dennis Garbe
|667
|Breakell Racing
|BMW M240i
|Andreas Simon; Aidan Mulready; James Breakell; Alvaro Fontes
|669
|Keeevin Motorsport
|BMW M240i
|Riccardo Petrolo; Maximilian Kurz; Zeynel Babacan
|670
|WS Racing
|BMW M240i
|Adrien Paviot; Valentin Belgy; Nikolas Markiewcz
|677
|asBest Racing
|BMW M240i
|Marco Grilli; Thomas Alpiger; Michael Neuhauser; Sebastian Tauber
AT1 & AT2
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|10
|Max Kruse Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Jan Jaap van Roon; Tom Coronel; Christian Kohlhaas; Duncan Huismann
|19
|Max Kruse Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Jan Jaap van Roon; Tom Coronel; Christian Kohlhaas; Duncan Huismann
|75
|Max Kruse Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|Dominik Fugel; Marcel Fugel; Benjamin Leuchter; Tom Coronel
|146
|GITI Tire Motorsport by WS Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Carrie Schreiner; Janina Schall; Michelle Halder; Fabienne Wohlwend
|320
|Four Motors Bioconcept-Car
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Smudo; Henrik Bollerslev; Marco van Ramshorst; Nano Lopez
|632
|BLACK FALCON FANATEC
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|Jimmy Broadbent; Steve Brown; Misha Charoudin; Manuel Metzger
VT2, V5, V6
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|440
|QTQ Raceperformance
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|Mirco Böhmisch; Florian Ebener; Andreas Müller; Florian Quante
|444
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|Ulrich Korn; Tobias Korn; Daniel Korn
|445
|rent2Drive MEHRTEC
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|Georg Arbinger; Happinessa; Joël Le Bihan
|454
|Pure Racing
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|John Lee Schambony; Jan Hendrik Heimbach
|455
|Pure Racing
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|Peter Baumann; Matthias Trinius; Thorsten Held; John Lee Schambony
|396
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|Porsche Cayman S
|Klaus Faßbender; Christian Büllesbach; Andreas Schettler; Carlos Arimon
|410
|rent2Drive MEHRTEC
|Porsche Cayman GTS
|Stefano Croci; Jérôme Larbi; David Ackermann
|415
|Köppen Motorsport
|Porsche 911 Carrera
|Alexander Köppen; Sebastian Rings; Bastian Arend; Maximilian Arnold
|418
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Porsche Cayman S
|Xavier Lamadrid; Cesar Mendieta; Luis Ramirez
|448
|OVERTAKERACING
|Porsche Cayman S
|Christian Weber; Christian Knötschke; Alexander Müller; Torsten Krey
|471
|Jung Motorsport
|Cupra Leon KL
|Michael Eichhorn; Tony Roma; Andreas Winterwerber
|472
|Jung Motorsport
|Cupra Leon KL
|Lars Füting; Marc Etzkorn; Thanathip Thanalapanan; Marcel Müller
|474
|Time Attack Paderborn
|VW Golf
|Boris Hrubesch; Fritz Hebig; Fabian Tillmann; Michael Wolpertinger
|477
|asBest Racing
|VW Scirocco R
|Bastian Beck; Michael Lachmeyer
|480
|Dupré Motorsport Engineering
|Audi S3 Limousine
|Christoph Dupré; Jürgen Nett; Joachim Nett
|500
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW 330i
|Philipp Stahlschmidt; Philipp Leisen; Daniel Zils
|501
|Adrenalin Motorsport
|BMW 330i
|Sub7BTG; Philipp Leisen
|503
|WS Racing
|Toyota Supra
|Ulf Steffens
|505
|Keeevin Motorsport
|BMW 330i
|Serge Van Vooren; Daniel Sowada; Nikodem Silecki; Matthias Aretz
|514
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|BMW 330i
|Ugo Vicenzi; Alberto Carobbio; Heinz Jürgen Kroner
|519
|RAVENOL Japan
|Toyota Supra
|Malte Tack; Manfred Röss; Matthias Röss
|520
|Toyo Tires Ring Racing
|Toyota Supra
|Takuma Miyazono; Masato Kawabata; Hokuto Matsuyama; Jin Horino
|524
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport
|Toyota Supra
|Piet-Jan Ooms; Yutaka Seki
|569
|NFR Motorsports
|BMW 330i
|Lars Van’t Veer; Benny Baller; Thomas Verhoek
SPX
|Num
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|61
|HWA Engineering Speed
|HWA Evo R
|Christian Gebhardt; Evald Holstad; Peter Ludwig; Bruno Spengler
|62
|HWA Engineering Speed
|HWA Evo R
|Adam Adelson; Sebastian Asch; Luca Ludwig; Markus Winkelhock
|63
|HWA Engineering Speed
|HWA Evo R
|Adam Adelson; Lance David Arnold; James Green; Renger van der Zande
|66
|Reiter Engineering
|KTM X-Bow GTX
|Miklas Born; Arne Hoffmeister; Marcel Marchewicz; Laurents Hörr
|992
|Manthey Team eFuel
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Björn Griesemann; Georg Griesemann; Dirk Adorf; Marco Holzer
Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list: Key drivers and standout entries
The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list features a strong mix of factory GT drivers, endurance specialists and high-profile crossover names, with several entries immediately standing out across the SP9 field.
The headline story is the presence of Max Verstappen in the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing entry, sharing a car with Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella. It is one of the most high-profile driver line-ups on the grid and places immediate attention on the SP9 Mercedes-AMG camp.
ROWE Racing’s BMW M4 GT3 EVO line-ups also feature heavily in the fight at the front, with Augusto Farfus, Raffaele Marciello, Jordan Pepper and Kelvin van der Linde forming one of the most experienced endurance combinations in the field. A second ROWE entry adds further strength with Dan Harper, Max Hesse, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor.
Porsche’s challenge is led by Manthey Racing, with Kevin Estre, Ayhancan Güven and Thomas Preining forming a proven Nordschleife-winning core. They are joined by strong Porsche customer entries including Falken Motorsports and Dinamic GT, both fielding experienced GT3 line-ups capable of running at the sharp end.
Audi’s presence is highlighted through Scherer Sport PHX, featuring Christopher Haase, Alexander Sims and Ben Green, while Mercedes-AMG’s depth is reinforced by entries from Team RAVENOL and PROsport Racing, both combining factory-level experience with strong GT endurance credentials.
Elsewhere, HRT Ford Racing brings the Mustang GT3 into another major endurance test, with a line-up that includes Dennis Olsen, Frederic Vervisch and Arjun Maini across multiple cars. Ferrari’s challenge is led by REALIZE KONDO RACING, featuring David Perel, Dennis Marschall and Thierry Vermeulen in the 296 GT3.
A number of well-known endurance specialists also stand out across lower SP9 entries, including Laurens Vanthoor, Laurin Heinrich, Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng and Jesse Krohn, all of whom bring significant Nordschleife and GT3 pedigree to the grid.
Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list: Teams to watch
Several teams on the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list head into the event as clear contenders.
Manthey Racing remains the benchmark Porsche operation, with a long history of success at the Nürburgring 24 Hours and one of the strongest driver combinations in the SP9 field. Its ability to combine pace, strategy and reliability makes it a constant threat for overall victory.
ROWE Racing continues to represent one of BMW M Motorsport’s most competitive endurance programmes, fielding multiple high-quality M4 GT3 EVO entries capable of fighting for the win. Its depth across both Pro and Pro-Am line-ups makes it a major factor in race strategy and outright pace.
Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL and Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing form a powerful AMG presence at the front of the field, combining factory support with elite-level driver line-ups. With multiple competitive cars, AMG has one of the strongest overall manufacturer representations in the Nürburgring 24 Hours.
Porsche’s wider challenge is strengthened by Falken Motorsports and Dinamic GT, both of which have established themselves as consistent front-running customer teams on the Nordschleife.
Scherer Sport PHX continues Audi’s top-tier GT3 representation, while HRT Ford Racing is one of the most interesting evolving programmes on the grid as the Mustang GT3 continues to gain endurance mileage. It remains a wildcard.
Across Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, entries such as REALIZE KONDO RACING, Konrad Motorsport and Walkenhorst Motorsport provide additional depth to the SP9 field, each capable of capitalising if the front-runners encounter trouble in the chaotic Nordschleife conditions.