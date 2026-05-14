The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list once again delivers a brutal mix of GT3 giants, endurance specialists and wildcard entries ready to tackle the Nordschleife’s 24-hour chaos.

From factory-backed heavyweights in SP9 to class entries fighting for survival, here is the full confirmed Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list for the race.

Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list 2026

Entry list based on the preliminary entry list (April 29)

Nurburgring 24 Hours Entry list

Key drivers and standout entries

Teams to watch

Beyond the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list

One of the most revered, and feared, endurance races on the planet, the Nürburgring 24 Hours forms part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. This year, it is headlined by Max Verstappen’s participation in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the SP9 class.

Track action begins with qualifying on Thursday, feeding into the key grid-setting sessions on Friday ahead of the race on Sunday. You can find all session times on our schedule page.

PlanetF1.com is on the ground at the Nürburgring 24 Hours with live updates across the weekend and will carry a live stream of all competitive sessions from qualifying to the race.

SP9 (GT3 – overall contenders)

SP9 is the top class in the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list, featuring GT3 machinery from major manufacturers including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Audi, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Overall victory almost always comes from this category.

Key contenders include factory-supported entries from the likes of Manthey Racing, ROWE Racing, with Team Verstappen headlining Mercedes-AMG’s customer squads.

Want to know more? F1 vs GT3: How does GT3 compare with Formula 1?

Num Team Car Drivers 1 ROWE RACING BMW M4 GT3 EVO Augusto Farfus; Raffaele Marciello; Jordan Pepper; Kelvin van der Linde 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Max Verstappen; Lucas Auer; Jules Gounon; Daniel Juncadella 6 Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Patricija Stalidzane; Maximilian Paul; Christian Engelhart; Pavel Lefterov 11 Dunlop Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Julien Andlauer; Dorian Boccolacci; Nico Menzel; Alessio Picariello 16 ROWE RACING BMW M4 GT3 EVO Dan Harper; Max Hesse; Sheldon van der Linde; Dries Vanthoor 17 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 Dennis Olsen; Christopher Mies; Frederic Vervisch; Arjun Maini 20 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Christopher Haase; Alexander Sims; Ben Green 22 PROsport Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Adam Christodoulou; Christopher Lulham; Mikaël Grenier; Marek Böckmann 24 Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Laurin Heinrich; Laurens Vanthoor; Ricardo Feller 26 PROsport Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Adam Christodoulou; Christopher Lulham; Mikaël Grenier; Marek Böckmann 34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Christian Krognes; Mattia Drudi; Nicki Thiim; Felipe Fernandez Laser 44 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Klaus Bachler; Tim Heinemann; Sven Müller; Morris Schuring 45 REALIZE KONDO RACING Ferrari 296 GT3 David Perel; Dennis Marschall; Thierry Vermeulen; Thomas Neubauer 47 KCMG Mercedes-AMG GT3 Nirei Fukuzumi; Naoya Gamou; Jesse Krohn; David Pittard 54 Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bastian Buss; Michael Klitgaard Christensen; Joel Sturm; Loek Hartog 55 Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Michele Beretta; Alessandro Ghiretti; Joel Sturm; Loek Hartog 64 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 Dennis Olsen; Christopher Mies; Frederic Vervisch; Arjun Maini 67 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 EVO Frank Stippler; Arjun Maini; Fabio Scherer; David Schumacher 69 Doerr Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 Timo Glock; Timo Scheider; Ben Doerr; Marvin Kirchhöfer 77 Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO Marco Wittmann; Philipp Eng; Charles Weerts; Robin Frijns 80 Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL Mercedes-AMG GT3 Maro Engel; Luca Stolz; Fabian Schiller; Maxime Martin 84 Red Bull Team ABT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Luca Engstler; Mirko Bortolotti; Patric Niederhauser 99 ROWE RACING BMW M4 GT3 EVO Dan Harper; Max Hesse; Sheldon van der Linde; Dries Vanthoor 911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Kevin Estre; Ayhancan Güven; Thomas Preining 4 Goroyan RT by Car Collection Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Artur Goroyan; Oleg Kivtka; Nathanael Berthon; Alex Fontana 9 SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenneth Heyer; Jannes Fittje; Jay Mo Härtling; Philip Ellis 18 Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Kyle Tilley; Jake Hill; Patrick Kolb 23 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Felipe Fernandez Laser; Mateo Villagómez; Dennis Fetzer; Stefan Aust 27 KKrämer Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Tobias Vazquez-Garcia; Fidel Leib; Michele di Martino; Karsten Krämer 28 Goroyan RT by Car Collection Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Artur Goroyan; Oleg Kivtka; Nathanael Berthon; Alex Fontana 29 SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenneth Heyer; Jannes Fittje; Jay Mo Härtling; Philip Ellis 30 Hankook Competition Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Jongkyum Kim; Roelof Bruins; Steven Cho; Marco Seefried 31 Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Kyle Tilley; Jake Hill; Patrick Kolb 32 Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yuichi Nakayama; Andreas Gülden; Tim Sandtler 33 KKrämer Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Tobias Vazquez-Garcia; Fidel Leib; Michele di Martino 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Felipe Fernandez Laser; Mateo Villagómez; Dennis Fetzer; Stefan Aust 39 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Henry Walkenhorst; Anders Buchardt; Nico Hantke; Mex Jansen 48 BLACK FALCON LOSCH Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Daan Arrow; Patrick Assenheimer; Tobias Müller; Dylan Pereira 65 HRT Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3 EVO Hubert Haupt; Vincent Kolb; David Schumacher; Colin Caresani 71 JUTA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Otto Blank; Pierre Kaffer; Björn Großmann; Christer Jöns 123 Mühlner Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Martin Rump; Ben Bünnagel 5 BLACK FALCON Team EAE Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Mustafa Mehmet Kaya; Thomas Kiefer; Gabriele Piana; Mike Stursberg 12 JUTA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Alexey Veremenko; SELV; Elia Erhart 36 Saugmotoren Motorsport BMW Z4 GT3 Julian Reeh; Ralf Schall; Henry Walkenhorst; Christian Scherer 37 PROsport Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Guido Dumarey; Tobias Wahl; Markus Lönnroth; Christian Konnerth 40 W.I.S Racing Team BMW Z4 GT3 Peter Posavac; Michael Funke; Volker Strycek; Frank Nikolaus 786 Renazzo Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Sak Nana; Christoph Breuer; Dieter Schmidtmann; Thomas Mutsch

SP10

Num Team Car Drivers 90 Teichmann Racing Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 Hugo Schwarze; Lucas Cartelle; Javier Sagrera 145 Riller & Schnauck BMW M4 GT4 EVO Peter Cate; Joshua Bednarski; Tom Schütze; Jeroen Bleekemolen 164 W&S Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS Stephan Brodmerkel; Hendrik Still; Jürgen Vöhringer; Constantin Schöll 176 PROsport Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 Guilherme de Oliveira; Yannik Himmels; Lluc Ibañez; Jörg Viebahn 177 AV Racing by BLACK FALCON BMW M4 GT4 EVO Malcolm Harrison; Sergiu Nicolae; Mark Smith; Alexandru Vasilescu 187 FK Performance Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 Luca Link; Nick Wüstenhagen 888 Hofor Racing BMW M4 GT4 EVO Max Partl; Michael Schrey; Philip Wiskirchen; Thorsten Wolter 169 Doerr Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Peter Sander; Heiko Hahn; Roland Waschkau; Philippe Charlaix 171 BSL Racing Team Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS Alexander Walker; Eric Ullström; Philipp Hagnauer; Arno Klasen 175 PROsport Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 Jacques Derenne; Carsten Kautz; Gustav Bard; Marcos Vazquez 180 AV Racing by BLACK FALCON BMW M4 GT4 EVO Judson Holt; Dave Ogburn; Denny Stripling; Charles Russell Turner 189 Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 EVO Matin Kroll; Michael Bonk; Jörg Weidinger 170 Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 Giuliano Alesi; Kazuto Kotaka; Miki Koyama; Shunji Okumoto

SP2T, SP3, SP3T, SP4, SP4T, SP7, SP8T

Num Team Car Drivers 59 Doerr Motorsport McLaren Artura Trophy Evo Sven Schädler; Frank Weishar; Guido Naumann; Phil Dörr 420 Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Marc Schöni; Oliver Sprungmann; Henning Cramer; Georg Kiefer 50 Max Kruse Racing VW Golf GTI Clubsport Benjamin Leuchter; Johan Kristoffersen; Heiko Hammel; Nicholas Otto 88 Subaru TECNICA INTERNATIONAL Subaru WRX Carlo van Dam; Kota Sasaki; Takuto Iguchi; Rintaro Kubo 302 Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai Elantra N1 RP Gyumin Kim; Mark Wallenwein; Woojin Shin; Carlos Sepulveda 303 Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai Elantra N1 RP Manuel Lauck; Youngchan Kim; Mark Wallenwein; Mikel Azcona 152 Oepen Motorsport BMW 325i Ingo Oepen; Christian Koger; Henrik Launhardt 8 Max Kruse Racing VW Golf GTI Clubsport Matthias Wasel; Christoph Lenz; Max Kruse; Jens Dralle 300 Ollis Garage Racing Dacia Logan Oliver Kriese; Christian Geilfus; Robert Neumann; Alexander Becker 317 2R Racing Audi TT RS Wolfgang Haugg; Roland Waschkau; Thorsten Jung; Dirk Vleugels 321 Sharky Racing VW Golf GTI TCR Markus Bückle; Danny Brink; Moritz Rosenbach; Joris Primke 800 asBest Racing VW Golf GTI Manuel Dormagen; Sven Oepen; Thomas Ardelt 808 asBest Racing Cupra TCR DSG Junichi Umemoto; Son Geon; Rafal Gieras 821 Sharky Racing Audi RS3 LMS DSG Mats Heidler; Sascha Siegert 277 RAVENOL Motorsport by MDM Racing BMW 318ti Marc David Müller; Henrik Seibel; Leo Geisler 109 TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Toyota GR Yaris Morizo; Daisuke Toyoda; Hiroaki Ishiura; Kazuya Oshima 110 TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Toyota GR Yaris Morizo; Daisuke Toyoda; Masahiro Sasaki; Kazuya Oshima 380 BITTER Opel Corsa GS Line Volker Strycek; Christian Schäffer; Björn Morhin; Jan Soumagne

Cup 2 & Cup 3

Num Team Car Drivers 95 Sante Royal Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Stefan Kiefer; Marius Kiefer; David Kiefer; Luca Rettenbacher 900 BLACK FALCON Zimmermann Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Alexander Hardt; Benjamin Hites; Benjamin Koslowski; Paul Meijer 902 BLACK FALCON LIQUI MOLY Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Ryan Harrison; Noah Nagelsdiek; Raphael Rennhofer; Leon Wassertheurer 918 Mühlner Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Tim Scheerbarth; Nick Salewsky 919 Clickversicherung.de Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Robin Chrzanowski; Kersten Jodexnis; Richard-Sven Jodexnis; Peter Scharmach 925 Huber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Jon Miller; Jaden Lander; Jake Walker; Hans Wehrmann 7 White Angel for Fly and Help Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Bernd Albrecht; Kurt Ecke; Andreas Sczepansky; Mike Jäger 777 RPM Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Tracy Krohn; Nic Jönsson; Philip Hamprecht; Patrick Huisman 904 Mühlner Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Antal Zsigo; Adam Benko; Csaba Walter; Moritz Kranz 908 Hofor Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Michael Kroll; Torsten Kratz; Alex Prinz; Thomas Mühlenz 909 KKrämer Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Peter Sander; Karsten Krämer; Leo Messenger 941 Adrenalin Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Adrian Rziczny; Mark van der Snel; Max van der Snel; Alexander Kroker 959 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Patrik Grütter; Fabio Grosse; Heiko Eichenberg; Harley Hughton 961 W&S Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Moritz Oberheim; Philip Miemois; Lorenz Stegmann; Niclas Wiedmann 962 W&S Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Marius Rauer; Michal Makes; Zhen Dong Zhang; Chao Lu 966 asBest Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Jan-Niklas Stieler; Moritz Oehme; Leonhard Oehme 967 Breakell Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Martin Rich; Karim Sekkat; Pippa Man; Josh Hislop 971 Speedworxx Automotive Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Franz Linden; Oskar Sandberg; Alexander Fielenbach; Erik Braun 979 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Maximilian; Damon Surzyshyn; Seth Brown 999 Mühlner Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Maxwell Polzler; Nick Salewsky 939 BLACK FALCON Zimmermann Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Anton Ruf; Axel Sartingen; Nils Schwenk 945 Renazzo Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Markus Nölken; Daniel Nölken 949 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Aaron Wenisch; Tommy Graberg; Akshay Gupta; Björn Simon 952 Smyrlis Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Christian Kraus; Peder Saltvedt; Alex Koch; Henry Lindloff 969 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Kurt Strube; Guy Stewart; Bernhard Wagner; Josh Jacobs 977 BSL Racing Team Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Marcel Zimmermann; Marc Arn; Philipp Frommenwiler; Christoph Ruhrmann 978 KKrämer Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Olaf Baunack; Marco Lamsouguer; Mario Handrick 982 W&S Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Christoph Krombach; Oliver Kunz; Axel Duffner; Leo-Livius Arne Weber

TCR

Num Team Car Drivers 577 asBest Racing Cupra Leon Competición Lutz Obermann; Dennis Leissing; Max Rosam; Mark Trompeter 776 Sharky Racing Audi RS3 LMS SEQ Ivars Vallers; Gian Maria Gabbiani; Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky; Philipp Eis 830 Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai Elantra N TCR Marc Basseng; Manuel Lauck; Nico Bastian; Mikel Azcona

BMW

Num Team Car Drivers 100 EiFelkind Racing BMW 325i Markus Fischer; Oliver Frisse; Christopher Gruber; Henning Hausmeier 101 EiFelkind Racing BMW 325i Tim Schwolow; Nils Renken; Marco Schmitz 108 asBest Racing BMW 325i Robert Neumann; Alexander Schmidt 112 JS Competition BMW 325i Eugen Becker; Jonas Spölgen; Flurin Zimmermann 870 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M2 Racing G87 Ryusho Konishi; Yunfeng Zou 878 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport BMW M2 Racing G87 Maximilian Hill; Tim Peeters 898 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M2 Racing G87 Bennet Ehrl; Tazio Ottis; Maxim Felix Dacher; Takayuki Kinoshita 899 W&S Motorsport BMW M2 CS Racing Yanis Anhorn; Frank Anhorn; Max Lamesch; John Marchal 195 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M240i Racing Cup Moran Gott; Hagay Farran; Filip Hoenjet 650 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M240i Sven Markert; Benjamin Albers; Santiago Baztarrica; Yannick Fübrich 651 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M240i Kevin Wambach; Nico Silva; Johnny Huang; Ke Shao 652 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M240i Aldrin Opran; Grégoire Boutonnet; Axel Soyez 653 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M240i Farquini; Ben Pitch; Laurent Laparra; Oleg Kravets 658 JJ Motorsport BMW M240i Hakan Sari; Recep Sari; Ersin Yücesan 665 WS Racing BMW M240i Jan Ullrich; Ulf Steffens; John Von der Sanden; Dennis Garbe 667 Breakell Racing BMW M240i Andreas Simon; Aidan Mulready; James Breakell; Alvaro Fontes 669 Keeevin Motorsport BMW M240i Riccardo Petrolo; Maximilian Kurz; Zeynel Babacan 670 WS Racing BMW M240i Adrien Paviot; Valentin Belgy; Nikolas Markiewcz 677 asBest Racing BMW M240i Marco Grilli; Thomas Alpiger; Michael Neuhauser; Sebastian Tauber

AT1 & AT2

Num Team Car Drivers 10 Max Kruse Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Jan Jaap van Roon; Tom Coronel; Christian Kohlhaas; Duncan Huismann 19 Max Kruse Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Jan Jaap van Roon; Tom Coronel; Christian Kohlhaas; Duncan Huismann 75 Max Kruse Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II Dominik Fugel; Marcel Fugel; Benjamin Leuchter; Tom Coronel 146 GITI Tire Motorsport by WS Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Carrie Schreiner; Janina Schall; Michelle Halder; Fabienne Wohlwend 320 Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Smudo; Henrik Bollerslev; Marco van Ramshorst; Nano Lopez 632 BLACK FALCON FANATEC Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) Jimmy Broadbent; Steve Brown; Misha Charoudin; Manuel Metzger

VT2, V5, V6

Num Team Car Drivers 440 QTQ Raceperformance Porsche Cayman CM12 Mirco Böhmisch; Florian Ebener; Andreas Müller; Florian Quante 444 Adrenalin Motorsport Porsche Cayman CM12 Ulrich Korn; Tobias Korn; Daniel Korn 445 rent2Drive MEHRTEC Porsche Cayman CM12 Georg Arbinger; Happinessa; Joël Le Bihan 454 Pure Racing Porsche Cayman CM12 John Lee Schambony; Jan Hendrik Heimbach 455 Pure Racing Porsche Cayman CM12 Peter Baumann; Matthias Trinius; Thorsten Held; John Lee Schambony 396 Adrenalin Motorsport Porsche Cayman S Klaus Faßbender; Christian Büllesbach; Andreas Schettler; Carlos Arimon 410 rent2Drive MEHRTEC Porsche Cayman GTS Stefano Croci; Jérôme Larbi; David Ackermann 415 Köppen Motorsport Porsche 911 Carrera Alexander Köppen; Sebastian Rings; Bastian Arend; Maximilian Arnold 418 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Porsche Cayman S Xavier Lamadrid; Cesar Mendieta; Luis Ramirez 448 OVERTAKERACING Porsche Cayman S Christian Weber; Christian Knötschke; Alexander Müller; Torsten Krey 471 Jung Motorsport Cupra Leon KL Michael Eichhorn; Tony Roma; Andreas Winterwerber 472 Jung Motorsport Cupra Leon KL Lars Füting; Marc Etzkorn; Thanathip Thanalapanan; Marcel Müller 474 Time Attack Paderborn VW Golf Boris Hrubesch; Fritz Hebig; Fabian Tillmann; Michael Wolpertinger 477 asBest Racing VW Scirocco R Bastian Beck; Michael Lachmeyer 480 Dupré Motorsport Engineering Audi S3 Limousine Christoph Dupré; Jürgen Nett; Joachim Nett 500 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW 330i Philipp Stahlschmidt; Philipp Leisen; Daniel Zils 501 Adrenalin Motorsport BMW 330i Sub7BTG; Philipp Leisen 503 WS Racing Toyota Supra Ulf Steffens 505 Keeevin Motorsport BMW 330i Serge Van Vooren; Daniel Sowada; Nikodem Silecki; Matthias Aretz 514 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport BMW 330i Ugo Vicenzi; Alberto Carobbio; Heinz Jürgen Kroner 519 RAVENOL Japan Toyota Supra Malte Tack; Manfred Röss; Matthias Röss 520 Toyo Tires Ring Racing Toyota Supra Takuma Miyazono; Masato Kawabata; Hokuto Matsuyama; Jin Horino 524 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Toyota Supra Piet-Jan Ooms; Yutaka Seki 569 NFR Motorsports BMW 330i Lars Van’t Veer; Benny Baller; Thomas Verhoek

SPX

Num Team Car Drivers 61 HWA Engineering Speed HWA Evo R Christian Gebhardt; Evald Holstad; Peter Ludwig; Bruno Spengler 62 HWA Engineering Speed HWA Evo R Adam Adelson; Sebastian Asch; Luca Ludwig; Markus Winkelhock 63 HWA Engineering Speed HWA Evo R Adam Adelson; Lance David Arnold; James Green; Renger van der Zande 66 Reiter Engineering KTM X-Bow GTX Miklas Born; Arne Hoffmeister; Marcel Marchewicz; Laurents Hörr 992 Manthey Team eFuel Porsche 911 GT3 R Björn Griesemann; Georg Griesemann; Dirk Adorf; Marco Holzer

Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list: Key drivers and standout entries

The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list features a strong mix of factory GT drivers, endurance specialists and high-profile crossover names, with several entries immediately standing out across the SP9 field.

The headline story is the presence of Max Verstappen in the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing entry, sharing a car with Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella. It is one of the most high-profile driver line-ups on the grid and places immediate attention on the SP9 Mercedes-AMG camp.

ROWE Racing’s BMW M4 GT3 EVO line-ups also feature heavily in the fight at the front, with Augusto Farfus, Raffaele Marciello, Jordan Pepper and Kelvin van der Linde forming one of the most experienced endurance combinations in the field. A second ROWE entry adds further strength with Dan Harper, Max Hesse, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor.

Porsche’s challenge is led by Manthey Racing, with Kevin Estre, Ayhancan Güven and Thomas Preining forming a proven Nordschleife-winning core. They are joined by strong Porsche customer entries including Falken Motorsports and Dinamic GT, both fielding experienced GT3 line-ups capable of running at the sharp end.

Audi’s presence is highlighted through Scherer Sport PHX, featuring Christopher Haase, Alexander Sims and Ben Green, while Mercedes-AMG’s depth is reinforced by entries from Team RAVENOL and PROsport Racing, both combining factory-level experience with strong GT endurance credentials.

Elsewhere, HRT Ford Racing brings the Mustang GT3 into another major endurance test, with a line-up that includes Dennis Olsen, Frederic Vervisch and Arjun Maini across multiple cars. Ferrari’s challenge is led by REALIZE KONDO RACING, featuring David Perel, Dennis Marschall and Thierry Vermeulen in the 296 GT3.

A number of well-known endurance specialists also stand out across lower SP9 entries, including Laurens Vanthoor, Laurin Heinrich, Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng and Jesse Krohn, all of whom bring significant Nordschleife and GT3 pedigree to the grid.

Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list: Teams to watch

Several teams on the Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list head into the event as clear contenders.

Manthey Racing remains the benchmark Porsche operation, with a long history of success at the Nürburgring 24 Hours and one of the strongest driver combinations in the SP9 field. Its ability to combine pace, strategy and reliability makes it a constant threat for overall victory.

ROWE Racing continues to represent one of BMW M Motorsport’s most competitive endurance programmes, fielding multiple high-quality M4 GT3 EVO entries capable of fighting for the win. Its depth across both Pro and Pro-Am line-ups makes it a major factor in race strategy and outright pace.

Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL and Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing form a powerful AMG presence at the front of the field, combining factory support with elite-level driver line-ups. With multiple competitive cars, AMG has one of the strongest overall manufacturer representations in the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Porsche’s wider challenge is strengthened by Falken Motorsports and Dinamic GT, both of which have established themselves as consistent front-running customer teams on the Nordschleife.

Scherer Sport PHX continues Audi’s top-tier GT3 representation, while HRT Ford Racing is one of the most interesting evolving programmes on the grid as the Mustang GT3 continues to gain endurance mileage. It remains a wildcard.

Across Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, entries such as REALIZE KONDO RACING, Konrad Motorsport and Walkenhorst Motorsport provide additional depth to the SP9 field, each capable of capitalising if the front-runners encounter trouble in the chaotic Nordschleife conditions.