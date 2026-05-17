Sunday’s fast-paced news wrap includes immediate reaction to Max Verstappen’s Nürburgring 24 Hours disappointment as Sky F1 Germany pundit Timo Glock sees his Nordschleife licence revoked after being disqualified.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen denied Nürburgring 24 Hours victory

Max Verstappen finished a disappointing 38th in the Nürburgring 24 Hours after a technical issue.

Verstappen’s #3 Mercedes had built a handsome lead before developing a problem with less than four hours left on the clock.

The #80 Mercedes of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin went on to claim victory.

Read more: Nürburgring 24 Hours: Max Verstappen heartbreak as Mercedes problem loses win

Nürburgring 24 Hours: Full classification

Max Verstappen’s car returned to the track in the closing stages with teammate Daniel Juncadella at the wheel.

The #3 eventually finished 21 laps behind the race winner, which completed a total of 156 laps over the course of the 24 hours.

Read more: Nürburgring 24 Hours results: Final race classification

Mercedes confirms driveshaft problem for Max Verstappen’s Mercedes

Stefan Wendel, the head of customer racing at Mercedes-AMG, has confirmed that a driveshaft problem was discovered after Max Verstappen’s car returned to the pits.

The issue came to light shortly after Verstappen completed his final stint, with Daniel Juncadella on track when the problem struck.

Wendel said: “We’d received an ABS warning, but Daniel Juncadella said he could manage it.

“However, noises and vibrations then started, so he had to make an unscheduled pit stop after two laps.”

Read more: Mercedes responds as Verstappen Racing suffers Nürburgring 24 heartbreak

Max Verstappen consoles ‘heartbroken’ teammate Jules Gounon

Max Verstappen has vowed “we will be back” in response to an emotional social media post by teammate Jules Gounon.

Gounon said that he will “need a little time away to process this one” after losing victory in heartbreaking circumstances.

In a comment underneath Gounon’s post, Verstappen wrote: “We will be back mate.”

Read more: Max Verstappen consoles ‘heartbroken’ teammate with defiant message

Sky F1 Germany pundit Timo Glock loses Nordschleife licence after DSQ

Former F1 driver and Sky F1 Germany pundit Timo Glock saw his Nordschleife licence revoked after an “immediate disqualification” during the Nürburgring 24 Hours, sidelining him for the remainder of the race.

Glock was penalised after being clocked travelling at 112km/h in a Code 60 zone, where cars are restricted to 60km/h for safety reasons.

With Glock sidelined, the #69 McLaren continued with its remaining three drivers Timo Scheider, Ben Doerr and Marvin Kirchhöfer.

Read more: Timo Glock stripped of Nordschleife permit in instant Nürburgring 24 Hours disqualification