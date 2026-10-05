Aston Martin engine partner Honda has announced that Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, is to retire at the end of this year.

He will be replaced by Keiichi Yasuda, the current executive vice president and representative director of HRC.

Honda president Koji Watanabe to retire at end of 2026

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Monday, Honda said: “Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announces President and CEO. Koji Watanabe, who currently serves as President and CEO, will retire effective January 1, 2027, and current Executive Vice President and Representative Director Keiichi Yasuda will succeed him as the new President and CEO of HRC.”

Watanabe said: “It is my honor serving as a president of HRC with the wonderful colleagues.

“I embarked on the project to integrate automobile racing development into HRC, as I became responsible for the operation and communication of motorsports as Honda’s Chief Officer for Brand and Communication Operations in 2020.

“HRC previously was a motorcycle racing company, and I integrated automobile racing into it.

“In 2022, I assumed the post of President of the new HRC, unifying both motorcycle and automobile motorsport activities.

“Since then, we decided on our return to F1, expanded our global motorsport structure by reorganizing HPD in the U.S. into HRC US and establishing HRC UK, and worked on building HRC’s global brand.

“For the remaining three months of my presidency, I will continue to do my utmost, aiming for victory until the very end.”

Yasuda added: “I consider it my mission to firmly inherit the solid foundation built by Watanabe.

“Evolve it further, unite everyone’s vector toward the single goal of winning in races, and make HRC even stronger.

“Leveraging my management experience as president of overseas local entities and my background in HR, I will focus on investing in people and strengthening our organization toward victory.

“I will devote myself to building an HRC whose challenges resonate with our stakeholders and motorsport fans, so that we can share the emotion of victory together.”

More to follow.