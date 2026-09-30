As a very busy Wednesday comes to a close, let’s bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news headlines.

Lance Stroll’s F1 2025 salary has been revealed in Aston Martin accounts, while Honda and Fernando Alonso are at odds over his engine. Elsewhere, there is a claim of “bickering” Ferrari drivers. All of this and much more, so let’s get to it.

Lance Stroll F1 2025 salary emerges

Aston Martin accounts revealed just what it paid Lance Stroll during the F1 2025 season.

Golden Eagle Racing, essentially Lance Stroll’s personal business entity, was compensated $12.2 million in F1 2025.

Aston Martin’s accounts also offer a fascinating insight into Fernando Alonso’s remuneration.

Read more – Lance Stroll F1 salary revealed in Aston Martin accounts

Honda data says ‘healthy’ Alonso engine

Ahead of apparently deciding his own retirement from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alonso had been complaining about a problem with the Honda engine in the back of his AMR26, and significant time loss.

Shintaro Orihara, the Japanese manufacturer’s chief engineer, has declared that nothing appeared in the data.

A deeper investigation has been launched, but Honda sees no reason not to continue in F1 2026 with that power unit.

Read more – Honda reveals Alonso engine findings as review launched

Briatore claims Ferrari drivers ‘bickering’

There is a lot of noise surrounding Ferrari at present, whether it be Christian Horner opening his arms to the team principal role, speculation over a Fred Vasseur succession plan, or Ferrari’s insistence of continued confidence in the Frenchman.

Flavio Briatore, the Alpine executive advisor and de fact team principal, doesn’t envy Vasseur, as he threw an apparent pair of “bickering” Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, into the mix for good measure.

Read more – Briatore delivers verdict on Vasseur’s tenure with Ferrari’s ‘bickering’ drivers

Ralf Schumacher tears into Christian Horner

So, Horner has made it known that for Ferrari, he would happily return to Formula 1 without an ownership stake.

His Ferrari “dream” was savaged by six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher.

Never one to mince his words, Schumacher took aim at the Brit’s “embarrassing” claim.

Read more – Ralf Schumacher tears into Christian Horner over his Ferrari ‘dream’

Colton Herta clarifies Formula 2 future

Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta recently stated that he would not be interested in another Formula 2 campaign in 2027. The American has now explained that his future for next year remains undecided.

The 26-year-old has struggled upon joining Hitech for F2 2026, as he continues to chase his Formula 1 dream.

Herta stressed that his “really strong” pace on the F1 sim, and in TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] outings is “just not translating” to F2.

Read more – Herta clarifies Formula 2 stance as Cadillac future remains unclear

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