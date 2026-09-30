Lance Stroll’s F1 2025 salary has been revealed in Aston Martin’s company accounts, with the figures showing the total paid to his personal business entity.

The accounts also offer a fascinating insight into Fernando Alonso’s remuneration, with the figures appearing to tally with widely reported estimates of his annual salary.

How much does Lance Stroll earn from Aston Martin?

The revelation of Stroll’s F1 2025 salary comes as the scale of Aston Martin’s growth is revealed as it posts full year revenue of over $450 million.

Aston Martin enjoyed a strong year in a financial sense in F1 2025, with revenue rising by more than $84 million from $378 million the previous year, and gross profits reaching almost $193 million.

Also revealed in Aston Martin’s accounts is Stroll’s retainer, declared because he is the son of one of the team’s key management figures, Lawrence Stroll.

According to company accounts, Golden Eagle Racing Limited was compensated $12.2 million in F1 2025, down $100,000 on F1 2024 – a figure that can be explained by way of currency conversions and exchange rates.

Golden Eagle Racing is essentially Lance Stroll’s personal business entity.

It is to this that Aston Martin pays around $12m a year, which equates to Stroll’s salary and those of any staff he may employ.

Other key figures in the accounts reveal the business increased from 845 staff to 996 with total staffing costs exceeding $170 million.

Of those, 234 were administrative staff and were 762 part of the design, production and technical teams, with those employees combined accounting for an estimated $107 million.

Factoring in other staff, such as non-director technical leadership figures accounts for another $11.5 million, while there was $7.6 million of remuneration paid out to the directors.

That leaves a residual of $31.7 million, a figure that tallies with estimates of Fernando Alonso’s salary.

Of that, approximately $20 million is thought to be an annual retainer, with the balance believed to be paid out via performance and point bonuses, and image rights.

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Driver salaries aside, Aston Martin’s accounts point to a team in a healthy financial position but making significant investment in itself.

The operation is aggressively scaling up, with commercial sponsorship income having grown significantly.

It has expansive new facilities with the main factory opening in 2023, plus the simulator and wind tunnel in 2024, becoming fully operational in early 2025.

The bottom line is a $38 million loss, though a marked improvement over the $61 million loss reported in 2024.

However, given its position and stated ambition, those losses are an investment in extracting more performance from a team now worth an estimated $3.5 billion – a significant investment given the initial $117 million cost associated with acquiring Force India in 2021.

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