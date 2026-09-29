Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin F1 future was a running storyline throughout the summer. It has now been put to bed.

Alonso has confirmed, in an announcement ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, that he will race on with the team into F1 2027. That confirmation came in a cheeky video where Alonso said that he will be retiring from Formula 1, “but not yet.”

Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin F1 career

The 45-year-old, most experienced Formula 1 driver of all-time, kept the world waiting as he pondered whether to race on in the series.

Throughout the considerations, he maintained that enjoyment of the sport, rather than the struggles experienced by Aston Martin and Honda in F1 2026, was the key consideration.

Alonso has regularly criticised the current engine formula, to the extent that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem sought out talks with the two-time world champion, in an effort to prevent him from retiring from Formula 1.

Those fears have been allayed, as Alonso and Aston Martin will race on into F1 2027.

That being said, his announcement video is sure to give the FIA president a mini panic attack.

Speaking in a social media video, Alonso said: “F1 has been great to me. I had an incredible career. I travelled around the world. I raced for more than 23 years, more than 400 Grand Prixs, and I achieved more than what I ever dreamed of.

“It took me a little bit of time to make my decision, but now I have things very clear in my mind. I will retire from Formula 1… but not yet.

“I still feel fast, motivated, and huge passion for Formula 1 and for the sport. So yeah, I’m so happy to keep racing in the highest category, and it is my life.”

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It has also been confirmed that Alonso will continue to partner Lance Stroll at Aston Martin into F1 2027, in an unchanged driver pairing.

Lance, son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, first joined the Silverstone squad under its Racing Point guise in 2019, continuing into the Aston Martin era.

Alonso has scored Aston Martin’s three points achieved so far in F1 2026, securing P10 in Monaco and ninth at the final Dutch Grand Prix.

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