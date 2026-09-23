Fernando Alonso has proposed that Formula 1 changes the way energy is deployed to avoid drivers running out of power at the end of the straights.

F1’s new-for-2026 power unit regulations quickly became a controversial topic this season, with Alonso one of the more vocal critics of the shift towards increased electrical energy.

Fernando Alonso proposes changes to F1’s 2026 energy deployment

Instead of racing flat-out, the drivers are having to balance battery deployment with battery harvesting.

It means that by pushing in a high-speed corner, they can cost themselves lap time on the following straight, while drivers are having to lift-and-coast at the end of high-speed straights to save battery power, or super clipping to harvest energy.

It is not the way Alonso wants to go racing, and with his future still unresolved, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said earlier this month that he had spoken with the two-time world champion about what “he wants” for the future.

The Spaniard says he’s not opposed to Formula 1 using electrical energy; he just wants it to be deployed in a different way so that the drivers still have power at the end of a straight.

“For me, I think the ignition, maybe the big power of the battery, for longer periods,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Baku. “You will have increasing speed rate throughout the straight.

“Now we have a very fast acceleration and then going down. Then you attack the corner in a weird way, because you are like lifting and coasting for the last 200 metres.

“I think if you have less power for longer, the speed trace will look like a race car.

“You get to the corner at your top speed, not top speed in the middle of the track. Maybe that’s something.

“But I don’t know. I don’t have all the information, and we need to trust the sport in general.”

More from Fernando Alonso on PlanetF1.com

Honda responds to FIA intervention hint with Alonso future uncertain

Aston Martin lifts lid on rare Newey, Alonso team radio exchange after ‘double step’

Put to Alonso that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said earlier this year that “F1 has no problems”, Alonso agreed that while the sport is doing well, the problem is when you’re behind the wheel of an F1 car.

“I agree, the sport in general, we are in the best place than we ever been. Formula 1 is growing a lot, and new fans come in, and races sometimes are fun to watch. All these kind of things, and I think the events are great.

“If I look at Miami Grand Prix, that’s amazing. You know, I bring my family to Miami because I would love to go to Miami as a VIP, as a spectator. You know, it’s a great event.

“Maybe from the cockpit side, behind the wheel especially if you drive for the series or if you knew different Formula 1, probably there is a little bit of frustration that we are communicating with the sport.

“Maybe I’m more direct and and clear on my comments and Max as well, and some drivers and some others they are a little bit quiet. But I think we all feel the same.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Esteban Ocon issues contract update with F1 future under threat