F1 driver contracts remain a matter of intrigue every season, not least as transfer ‘silly season’ takes full effect in summer time.

While it was a relatively settled picture in 2025 and early 2026, more than half the grid is believed to have needed to confirm its future by the end of the season. With that, in last season’s Constructors’ Championship order, let’s take a look.

F1 driver contracts: Whose deal is reported to expire at the end of 2026?

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Not every contract announcement in Formula 1 comes with the number of years of its duration but, for example, if a ‘multi-year’ deal was announced for the 2026 season, we would know it to cover at least 2026 and 2027, but without full public guarantee it will cover 2028 and beyond.

Details become clearer as the season progresses and announcements are made, or drivers like Lewis Hamilton suggest negotiations over his future would be “quite some time off”, hinting at extra years in his contract.

In terms of what is publicly available, these drivers will either need new deals, contract extensions or options activated to continue with the same teams as it stands.

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes only officially announced Kimi Antonelli and George Russell would form its line-up for the 2026 season, meaning that, at time of writing, neither driver has been publicly announced to continue for 2027.

In Antonelli’s case, his form as championship leader and rise to the forefront of Formula 1 has made a continuation appear almost a formality.

George Russell

George Russell is a rarity in that he made a part of the nature of his current contract with Mercedes public, after lengthy negotiations took place in 2025.

Russell confirmed that, if he hits certain performance targets, he would automatically renew for the 2027 season – putting his Mercedes future in his own hands.

Red Bull

Isack Hadjar

Like sister team Racing Bulls, Red Bull has often operated on a rolling basis – particularly in the seat alongside Max Verstappen, whose own future was secured with a whopping seven-year contract back in 2021.

As for Isack Hadjar, no confirmation has yet been made over his future, but he has impressed his team with his performances in the first half of the season.

Williams

Alex Albon

Having impressed in his early years with the team, Alex Albon was awarded a multi-year contract extension with Williams back in 2024, known to cover the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

It is understood his deal may be up for renewal at the end of the year, though at a factory visit prior to the summer shutdown, Albon stated he is “fully committed to this project” at Williams.

Carlos Sainz

A slight asterisk here as, when Sainz’s move to Williams was announced back in 2024, it came on a multi-year deal covering 2025 and 2026 “with options to extend”, meaning he could feasibly continue with the team into 2027.

While prior rumours had linked Sainz with a possible switch to Audi, that avenue is believed not to be available to the 31-year-old for next year.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has made it clear he would make a decision on whether or not he would carry on in Formula 1 beyond 2026 after the summer break.

His Aston Martin deal is also understood to include a future ambassadorial role alongside his driving duties, and while some reports had briefly linked him with a return to Alpine, he was quick to shut a team switch down, replying in Hungary: “I do have a contract, so I’m not moving.”

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll’s last contract was announced to be for ‘2025 and beyond’, meaning it would cover at least 2026.

While a firm contract end date was not listed, Stroll’s continuation with Aston Martin is likely beyond this year.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

As Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls has always tended to operate on a year-by-year basis with its contracts, in case the next big talent comes through its ranks.

Liam Lawson confirmed last year that decisions often do not get made until late in the season over continuation within the Red Bull stable, so that could well be the case again heading towards 2027.

Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad has impressed in his rookie season alongside Lawson, with the two having gone head-to-head in many a race so far this year.

Like Lawson, he is likely to need to wait a bit before any news on carrying on for another year.

Haas

Ollie Bearman

Ferrari junior Bearman joined Haas in 2025 on a multi-year basis, though team principal Ayao Komatsu previously hinted that an option to continue for a third year exists.

With the option of a senior Ferrari seat widely expected to be unavailable for Bearman, continuing with Haas appears to be the likely outcome at this stage.

Esteban Ocon

Like Bearman, Esteban Ocon joined Haas on a multi-year contract in 2025, meaning his deal is set to be up for renewal by the end of this season.

Haas has had several different drivers undertake FP1 sessions with the team, as well as take part in TPC outings, so there appears to be potential competition for a seat at Haas in 2027.

More about the F1 2027 driver market

F1 2027 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Audi

Gabriel Bortoleto

Both Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were signed to multi-year deals in 2025, covering Sauber’s transition to Audi for 2026.

Though no public announcement has yet been made over whether Audi will continue with the same line-up in 2027, Bortoleto made it clear he need not worry about his future.

“As far as I can say, because it’s something confidential, let’s just say there are no clauses,” he said to the Brazilian edition of Motorsport.com.

“I have a long-term contract with Audi. I’ve already said it: I’ll be with Audi next year, and not only next year, but for the following years as well.”

Nico Hulkenberg

Like his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg said that any rumours around his future at Audi are unlikely to be grounded in fact.

While not making details public, he, too, has hinted that he will continue to be an Audi driver next season.

“It’s just typical summer F1 noise,” Hulkenberg told PlanetF1.com and other media at Spa.

“I think, or I know in fact, the team is very happy with Gabi and myself.

“We are only getting started. This is year one for us as a team. On top of that, contracts are very clear.”

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Pierre Gasly holds a contract through to the 2028 season with Alpine, and Franco Colapinto’s future is not yet believed to be secure beyond the end of 2026.

He has impressed alongside his teammate, but while Alpine advisor and de facto team principal, Flavio Briatore, previously hinted at a decision on his future before the summer break, there has not yet been an official announcement.

“No idea,” Colapinto said in Hungary when asked about a potential 2027 seat.

“[I’m] happy this year, feel like I’m doing a good job. I’m just focused on these few races and doing my best with the team, trying to improve the car.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Predictions for rest of 2026: Ferrari champions, Mercedes under threat, emergency rules rethink