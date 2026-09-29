Flavio Briatore warned of “action” after a disastrous Azerbaijan GP conclusion for Alpine where Franco Colapinto crashed into his teammate Pierre Gasly.

It is understood that nothing is off the table, with even Colapinto being benched for Bahrain impossible to rule out, such was Briatore’s anger over the situation. McLaren boss Andrea Stella has weighed in on the situation, however, the manner in which Alpine welcomed in the new race week may represent a telling clue over Colapinto’s Bahrain GP status.

Franco Colapinto Bahrain GP fate may be decided

At a chaotic Safety Car restart in Baku, Colapinto went into Turn 1 too hot, punting Alpine teammate Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris into retirement.

Colapinto exited the race soon after, parking the sole remaining Alpine, which was too damaged to carry on.

Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Briatore was far from impressed with the Argentine.

“I know that Franco has taken full responsibility for it, as he should; in fact he braked far too late considering the context of the race and the Safety Car restart. It was a very poor move for a driver of his experience,” he said.

“I want to take time to reflect on it and consider what course of action should be taken, so we can learn from it and avoid such a situation in future.”

F1 2026 quickly moves on to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, part two of the triple-header. Alpine’s acknowledgement of the new race week may have offered a major clue into the course of “action” which Briatore could take, simply for the fact that Colapinto alone features in the team’s social media graphic.

Another race weekend awaits 👊 We’re heading to Malaysia for the #BahrainGP 🇧🇭🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/Uj1QVOEhkE — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 28, 2026

An already-planned graphic for a team carrying on as normal while Briatore ponders? Also very possible.

PlanetF1.com understands that the final decision over what happens next after Baku is in the hands of a furious Briatore.

It is understood that Colapinto being stood down for Bahrain is not off the table as nothing can be ruled out at present.

As such, any action could just as easily fall at the other end of the scale, think the driver being made to pay for a team-wide dinner, or addressing the factory to apologise.

Or, the team could dust itself down, put that crash in the rear-view mirror and move on, as the heat of the moment passes.

Following the Baku race, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella made a tongue-in-cheek comment about Briatore which, despite its nature, is in no way reassuring for Colapinto.

If he does race in Bahrain, then he will take a five-place grid drop, that the sanction handed out by the FIA stewards following their Baku investigation.

“It’s a complex matter,” Stella told PlanetF1.com and others, in reflection on the T1 chaos, immediately after the race. “I guess this is being reviewed by the stewards as we speak, pretty much.

“I’m sure it will be reviewed by Flavio as well, and I’m not sure which one is going to be harsher for whoever caused the problem!”

More on Franco Colapinto from PlanetF1.com

Lando Norris issues Colapinto apology after ‘race ban’ comment

Azerbaijan GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Near perfection and the ultimate motorsport sin

Colapinto recently earned a new deal for F1 2027. The 23-year-old has impressed, putting 27 points on the board so far this season.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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