Fan footage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has revealed the moment Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had a tense exchange with a marshal following his retirement in Baku.

Stroll suffered his 10th retirement in 15 races of the F1 2026 season in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Lance Stroll footage emerges after Azerbaijan Grand Prix DNF

The Canadian stopped in the early stages when his AMR26 car developed a water pressure issue, with Stroll pulling off the circuit.

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place on a street circuit, drivers who stop on track can find it challenging to secure a swift return to the paddock.

Oliver Bearman, the Haas driver, was spotted watching the action from trackside after stopping during practice in Baku.

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A clip filmed by a fan shows Stroll becoming frustrated after his retirement from Saturday’s race.

The video, which cannot be reproduced here due to broadcast rights restrictions, shows a marshal approaching and talking to Stroll, who is standing behind a metal fence with fans nearby.

Stroll is heard telling the marshal: “I’m not waiting here until the end of the race. I’m out of here.”

He then appears to ask the marshal to use his communications device, adding: “Give me the radio.”

The Aston Martin driver is then seen being escorted away from the scene by the marshal.

Stroll’s latest retirement means that he is yet to complete a full race distance in F1 2026.

His best result came at July’s Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished a lap down in 13th position.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after his retirement in Baku, Stroll admitted that he is likely to suffer more DNFs over the rest of the season as Aston Martin’s focus turns towards 2027.

Asked if he had any indication of a problem before his stoppage, he said: “No.”

Put to him that he seems to have the same conversation with the media every race after four consecutive retirements, he replied: “We’re going to be having many more of these conversations because we’re not bringing many upgrades this year.

“Things aren’t changing right now.

“We’re planning more for next year, so this year we know it’s going to be like this.”

Aston Martin incurred a combined 50-place grid penalty in Baku as Stroll and teammate Fernando Alonso exceeded their engine component allowances.

Alonso also retired due to a lack of speed on the straights.

Put to Stroll that an issue in the first race with his new engine is not a good sign, he replied: “No, there are not many positives right now. Probably no positives.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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