Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas will face no further action for remaining within the vicinity of his stricken car following his crash in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bottas crashed at Turn 15 in the final moments of Saturday’s race in Baku, inadvertently setting up a chase to the finish line between George Russell’s Mercedes and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Valtteri Bottas escapes FIA action after Azerbaijan GP crash

Verstappen fell just 0.1 seconds short of Russell as the Mercedes driver claimed his third win of the F1 2026 season.

Bottas found himself under investigation after the race for remaining at the scene of the accident for an extended period rather than heading to a place of safety.

The Finn checked the rear of his stricken Cadillac, believing to have suffered a rear-brake failure.

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The stewards have confirmed that Bottas will face no further action, with the 37-year-old vowing to move to a safer place more promptly in the future.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 77 (Valtteri Bottas), the team representative and reviewed video evidence.

“The driver explained that, after the incident, he exited the car, replaced the steering wheel and proceeded to the rear of the car in order to ascertain whether a technical issue may have contributed to the incident.

“Indeed, BOT mentioned during the hearing that he believed he had a rear brakes failure.

“The Stewards noted that the driver remained in the vicinity of the car for a relatively extended period of time rather than moving promptly to a place of safety.

“During the hearing, the driver acknowledged that he could have left the area more quickly and confirmed that, in similar circumstances in the future, he would endeavour to do so.

“The Stewards considered whether the driver’s actions constituted an unsafe act or a failure to take reasonable measures resulting in an unsafe situation within the meaning of Article 12.2.1.h of the FIA International Sporting Code.

“Having considered the circumstances, including the location of the car and the prevailing track conditions at the time, the Stewards determined that the situation did not present a significant level of danger.

“The Stewards also acknowledged the driver’s explanation and his commitment to leave the track more promptly in similar circumstances in the future.

“Accordingly, the Stewards determine that no further action is required.”

Bottas’s Cadillac teammate Sergio Perez finished 14th, one place ahead of the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Cadillac remains without a point after 15 races of its debut season.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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