Liam Lawson was left confused after Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad was not penalised at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The pair collided into Turn 1 in an incident which sent Lawson spinning. The FIA stewards determined that no further action was necessary. In an explanation of that decision, the stewards described this clash as a “typical first-corner incident” while it was determined that predominant blame could not be placed on Lindblad’s shoulders.

FIA explains Lindblad no action amid Liam Lawson scrutiny

What had been a rather calm Azerbaijan Grand Prix suddenly escalated after Alex Albon’s Turn 5 crash triggered the Safety Car.

Into Turn 1 at the restart, Franco Colapinto ploughed into the sister Alpine of Pierre Gasly, with Lando Norris also punted into retirement.

Behind that, Lawson was spun around by his teammate. He dropped to the back of the pack, ultimately recovering to P12 having confirmed that he suffered floor damage during the incident.

Lindblad drove on to a P7 result.

Lawson was left surprised that the Brit was not punished by the FIA stewards.

The New Zealander confirmed that Lindblad had apologised, but speaking with PlanetF1.com and others, added: “Obviously, I’m not going to go and protest my teammate, but I don’t understand it.

“I got hit so hard that it put a hole in my floor, and I was just turning for the corner, giving the guy space.

“So from where I’m sitting, I don’t understand, but let’s say it’s great for the team.”

The stewards offered clarity as to why Lindblad was not adjudged to have caused a collision and therefore, was not penalised.

“The stewards looked at video and in-car video evidence,” the verdict begins.

“Following the restart, LIN and LAW approached Turn 1, with LIN in a three-car situation.

“Ahead of them, a collision occurred involving COL, GAS and NOR. That incident, together with COL locking his brakes, triggered a braking reaction among the cars immediately ahead of LIN.

“At the same time, LIN was positioned between cars on either side.

“During the corner, LIN made contact with LAW. Having reviewed the positioning and movement of the cars involved, the stewards determined that the contact was primarily the result of the restricted space available to LIN and the chain reaction caused by the incident ahead, rather than any action or error for which LIN could be considered wholly or predominantly to blame.

“The stewards therefore considered this to be a typical first-corner incident following a restart, with no driver predominantly to blame.”

More FIA decisions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA confirms Franco Colapinto punishment after Norris race ban call

FIA confirms double Azerbaijan Grand Prix punishment after investigation

Lindblad had stressed that there was “nothing intentional” about his actions, as he pointed out that the “stewards said no further action.”

The teenager called it an “absolute mess” at the restart and one “poorly managed in the sense that the field wasn’t bunched up.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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