The Bahrain Grand Prix is back on the calendar after being postponed earlier in the season, but instead of being held in Bahrain, it will take place at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit.

While it is not the first race to hold one country’s name but take place in a different country, it is an unusual – and uncommon – situation.

Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Why has this switch taken place?

Soon after pre-season testing took place in Bahrain in February, conflict broke out in the region that led to both the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being postponed.

Both races had sought to make their way back onto the calendar if the conflict subsided but, beyond the clear safety concerns, the conflict has shut down the important Strait of Hormuz for long periods – a vital shipping lane which normally would enable Formula 1’s sea freight to reach Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

It has also cast doubt over the season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, though Formula One Management will make a decision over those races at a later date.

In Bahrain’s case, it then sought to stay on the calendar by arranging an event at another circuit.

With only a certain number of unused FIA Grade 1 circuits from which to choose and limited calendar gaps, holding a race in Malaysia, in between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, when Formula 1 was already in a similar geographical region, proved viable.

By Bahrain Grand Prix organisers putting up the majority of its hosting fees and working in conjunction with the Sepang International Circuit, the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was confirmed in late July, creating a calendar triple-header in the process.

The name comes after confirmation from the president of the Motorsports Association of Malaysia that “we will just host the event” rather than the race being another Malaysian Grand Prix, with the costs being taken on by those associated with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite Sakhir and Sepang being a tick over 6,000km apart, it will be the Bahrain Grand Prix by name, but held in Malaysia to ensure the race keeps its planned calendar place.

More ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Wolff confirms Mercedes F1 upgrade for Sepang that has Verstappen wary

Haas confirms Ocon departure as 2027 teammate decision remains unclear

What are the F1 session times for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Friday 2 October

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [5.30am-6.30am UK]

FP2: 4pm-5pm [9am-10am UK]

Saturday 3 October

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [5.30am-6.30am UK]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [9am-10am UK]

Sunday 4 October

Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: 3pm [8am UK] [56 laps or 120 minutes]

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